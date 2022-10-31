Get Inspired at District 4’s Toastmasters Leadership Institute

Jesse Oakley III, DTM Amy Campbell Kristina D'Amore

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- District 4 Toastmasters is hosting a Toastmasters Leadership Institute on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 8am - 1pm. This event will be held virtually.

The keynote speaker is Jesse Oakley III, DTM the new International Director from our region, Region 2. Jesse will kick off the event by discussing The Three Questions we must ask ourselves when going from Point A to Point B. He will not only explain those three questions, he will also illustrate the importance of each question as we reach our goals to become a better Toastmaster community.

Jesse was introduced to Toastmasters in 1995 through a Speechcraft program that he attended as a Civil Engineering student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In 2002, he joined his first Toastmasters club – Starmasters Toastmasters - and hasn't looked back. He served as District 33 Governor from 2012-2013 (serving Toastmaster clubs in southern Nevada and central California) and as Region 2 Advisor from 2016-2017 (serving Toastmasters communities in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Oregon).

Another noteworthy TLI speaker is Amy Campbell, Public Relations Manager in her previous role and currently serving as the District Director for District 61. Amy is a proud Toastmasters member; she has been a Toastmaster since 2013 and held multiple leadership roles at the club and leadership levels. The greatest accomplishment that Toastmasters has given her is to find and use her courage, to finally decide that she was ready to learn, that it was okay to make mistakes (and sometimes publicly), and to use her voice. She has finally been able to be herself...and the most authentic version of her. Not the Amy that tried to hide or sit at the back of the room... but the Amy who is bursting with ideas, questions, thoughts, and desire to collaborate to work together to reach success - especially in social media!

In her talk “Social Media: Conquering the internet one post at a time” Amy will explain the differences between Profiles, Groups, and Pages and how to efficiently leverage them. She will talk about external vs. internal messages, developing posts, how to plan, schedule, and engage to your benefit, as well as … numbers, since numbers are not the end of the story, only the beginning.

To cap it all will be a tech talk from one of the District tech chairs, Kristina D’Amore. Kristina is a single mother of two, author of Domestic Silence and president of Lightning Luminaries toastmasters club. Kristina has been participating in online meetings since the pandemic and would like to share some do’s and don’ts for zoom meetings.

To learn more about the event and speakers and to register for this TLI event, visit: https://tli-nov-12.eventbrite.com/



There are currently 108 clubs in our District. Check out Club Listing By City to find a club that is nearest to you. If you want to start a club for your company or in the community, email growth@d4tm.org.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.