GPU Database Market Is Projected To Grow At A Healthy CAGR of 19.1% During 2022-2028; Says The Insights Partners
The Insight Partners published a new study on the Global GPU Database Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent market research report entitled Global GPU Database Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry By Component (Tool and Service), Deployment (Cloud Based and On-Premise), by Application [Fraud Detection & Prevention, Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC), Customer Experience Management, Predictive Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Threat Intelligence, and Others], Industrial Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others)and Forecast to 2028 done by our research team depicts the comprehensive and collaborative analysis of industry during past, present, and forecast periods. The GPU database market size was valued at US$ 388.81 million in 2022, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2022-2028.
Download Sample Report (Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart) @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006161/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Strategic Insights:
Market Size Value in; US$ 388.81 Million in 2022
Market Size Value by; US$ 1,112.11 Million by 2028
Growth rate ; CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2028
Forecast Period; 2022-2028
Base Year ; 2022
No. of Pages ; 192
No. of Tables; 115
No. of Charts & Figures; 98
Historical data available; Yes
Segments covered; Component, Deployment, Application, and Industry Vertical
Regional scope; North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage : Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on GPU Database Market
The COVID-19 outbreak dramatically impacted the global economy during its peak in 2020 in its initial days. The pandemic hampered business activities in IT and business industries. The economic crisis after the pandemic caused a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the next–generation technologies. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and have witnessed a steep revenue drop since the pandemic in 2020. The covid-19 pandemic affected the value chain analysis and financially impacted certain companies. However, the COVID-19 outbreak positively influenced the GPU database market as it accelerated the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning across every vertical of the industry. The cloud is gaining momentum, and enterprises are working on optimizing their network, storage, and agility and achieving a higher bandwidth, wherein the GPU database has turned out to be the perfect solution.
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report@ @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006161/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
The Global GPU Database Market Report contains a wealth of knowledge and information about the market's definitions, classifications, applications, and activities, as well as an explanation of the market's drivers and restraints based on a SWOT analysis. Industry experts analyse strategic choices, outline successful action plans, and assist organizations with important bottom-line decisions by using market intelligence for this GPU Database Market study. Furthermore, the information, facts, and figures used to create this market study were gathered from reliable sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers, and other reliable sources.
Report Scope and Market Segmentation
By Component (Tool and Service)
By Deployment (Cloud Based and On-Premise)
By Application [Fraud Detection & Prevention, Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC), Customer Experience Management, Predictive Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Threat Intelligence, and Others]
By Industrial Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others)
List of Companies Profiled in the GPU Database Market Report are:
BRYTLYT
GRAPHISTRY
H2O.ai
Jedox
Kinetica DB Inc.
Neo4J, INC.
SQREAM DB
ZILLIZ
NVIDIA CORPORATION
….
Speak To Analyst at; https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00006161?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Players operating in the GPU database market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.
In September 2021, Graphistry released Hub Pro (Graphistry Hub for Professionals), the next stage in its mission to make GPU-accelerated visual graph analysis accessible to everyone. For individuals, Graphistry Hub Pro addresses security, cost, and maintenance issues. For teams, Hub Organizations will soon be available.
In December 2021, H2o.ai launched its AI Hybrid Cloud, which allows users to manage an AI platform on-premise and in the cloud. With the new features, the company has launched a fully-managed cloud and named it simply “H2O AI Cloud,” which helps app developers and data to rapidly build AI models and apps by providing end-to-end solutions for the infrastructure.
GPU Database Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this GPU Database Market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this GPU Database Market report comes into play.
Market Insight – GPU Database Market
Growing Demand for High-Performance Computing in Various Data-Intensive Industries
Segment -based Insights..Conituned…
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Global GPU Database Production & Trade Statistics
4. Global GPU Database Market Outlook, 2022– 2028
TOC Continued…!
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
Top Related Reports and Get Sample:
Database Security Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002438/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
About Us:
"The Insight Partners" is a one-stop solution for all the industrial research requirements. We help our clients get quick solutions pertaining to the market scenario and requirements based on our state-of-the-art research methodology. We excel at providing research-based reports across a wide range of sectors and industries such as Semiconductors & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device Technology, Media & Telecommunications, and Chemicals & Materials.
Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn