Digital Stocktaking Solution DigiTally Receives International Recognition
Patrick McDermott, CEO of Galway-based DigiTally, has been nominated for the Digital, Tech & Innovation Personality of the Year at the Livercool Awards
For us, in DigiTally, getting this nod is an endorsement that we hope will put us on the radar of more hotel and catering businesses in the Liverpool region and beyond.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick McDermott’s role in the growth of DigiTally, a digital stocktaking platform, within the Liverpool Food and Beverage industry has earned him a nomination for this year’s Livercool Awards.
— Patrick McDermott
With over 25 years in the food industry, Mr McDermott is the hands-on CEO of DigiTally – a radically simple solution to the age-old task of stocktaking within contract catering and hotel businesses. He has built a strong foundation for DigiTally across the UK and Ireland – recently also achieving rapid growth in the Liverpool area.
DigiTally is revolutionising the food and beverage industry by making stocktaking digital and easier to control – saving growing businesses time, money, and resources. The app has been shown to cut down food waste by as much as 72%, significantly reducing companies’ carbon footprints. The application is used every day by organisations including Compass Ireland, Spar, Crowne Plaza, and Hard Rock Hotel.
Livercool is an annual award ceremony run by Downtown in Business – an organisation with over 900 members from across the UK. The Livercool awards will take place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Liverpool City Centre, on Thursday 24 November.
The Livercool award for Digital, Tech & Innovation Personality of the Year is given, each year, to an outstanding talent from the tech industry who has made a significant contribution to economic growth in the greater Liverpool area.
“It’s great to be recognised through the Livercool awards,” says Mr McDermott. “It’s also a morale boost for all the team at DigiTally, and another step towards our goal of helping more food and beverage businesses digitise their stock control and reduce food waste.
“My nomination is a result of a period where we have seen DigiTally blossom. I have represented the company at several events this year in the Liverpool region and, with the help of Downtown in Business, we have raised DigiTally’s profile and been welcomed by local businesses,” he continues.
On the importance of the award nomination, Mr McDermott adds: “Independent recognition of performance is something every person and every business strives to achieve. For us, in DigiTally, getting this nod is an endorsement that we hope will put us on the radar of more hotel and catering businesses in the Liverpool region and beyond.”
To find out more about DigiTally and how it could save your business time and money on stocktaking, visit www.digitally.io
