Comfort Keepers® Franchisee Opens a Branch Office in Weatherford to Serve Seniors in Parker County.

As the demand for in-home care in DFW steadily increases, Comfort Keepers looks to keep up by expanding to even more locations in the future.

We are proud to have a compassionate staff and office team to serve the seniors of Weatherford and have an impact on their quality of life.” — Kelly Brooks

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Ft. Worth officially opened a branch office in Weatherford and had a ribbon-cutting ceremony arranged by the local chamber of commerce.

The licensed in-home care agency has steadily expanded northwest and westward over the past 12 months, mirroring the growth in Ft. Worth, which is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US. “We recognized a substantial need in Parker County. I entered this business to make a difference in the lives of seniors and we think we can have an impact here in this historic county,” noted Scott Van Duinen, owner. “We work hard to help our clients achieve a more purposeful life, no matter their age or acuity,” he added.

The agency also hired Heather Parsley to act as a client care coordinator, advising families, and running the branch. Mrs. Parsley, who is from West Texas, has 12 years of healthcare experience, including five years of experience in medical offices, and is a former nursing assistant and caregiver herself.

Comfort Keepers of Ft. Worth has served the Westover Hills, Ridglea Hills, Arlington Heights, Rivercrest, and Westcliff areas for 17 years delivering quality in-home care primarily to seniors over 85. “As the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex area continues to expand rapidly and attract more retirees, and as the Baby Boomer generation ages, there is more demand for our services; we are proud to have a compassionate staff and office team to serve them and have an impact on their quality of life,” said General Manager Kelly Brooks.

The new office will improve the ability to recruit, train, and supervise caregivers and market to other healthcare professionals. Other locations are being considered.

Comfort Keepers works closely with clients and their families to provide a host of customized services that enable older adults to live independently in their own homes. Home care may be covered by long-term insurance policies. For more information, call 682-294-1701.

About Comfort Keepers®:

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its national in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize the joy in everyday moments. A division of Sodexo, a global leader that delivers Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries each day, Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 450 locations in the US and some 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on healthcare and senior care markets, Sodexo’s integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, food services, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information, visit comfortkeepers.com.