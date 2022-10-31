Governor Phil Scott Appoints 33 Vermonters to Boards and Commissions in October
Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 33 Vermonters to State boards and commissions during the month of October.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.
The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.
Appointments made by the Governor during the month of October are listed below:
Green Mountain Care Board
- Owen Foster, Jericho
- David Murman, Waterbury
- Robin Lunge, Berlin
Access Board
- Sandra Silla, Burlington
- Nate Besio, Colchester
Vermont Community Development Board
- Cynthia Gubb, Londonderry
- Lisa Sullivan, Wilmington
Vermont Fire Service Training Council
- Tom Estey, Starksboro
- Aaron Collette, Williston
Criminal Justice Council
- Bill Sorrell, Burlington
- Maira Tungatarova, Brattleboro
- Karim Chapman, East Wallingford
- Shawn Pratt, Bennington
- Christopher Louras, Rutland
- Brian Searles, Burlington
Board of Nursing
Board of Health
- Brody Brown, Williamstown
- Dawn Philibert, South Burlington
Plumbers Examining Board
- Steve Goodrich, North Bennington
- Tom Nesbitt, Waterbury Center
- Brian Thomas, Shrewsbury
Elevator Safety Review Board
- Rob Devillers, Hyde Park
- Lon Bullinger, Colchester
Vermont Pension Investment Commission
- Mary Alice McKenzie, Burlington
- Brad Ferland, Hardwick
Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees
- Peter Fagen, Rutland
- Catherine Tester, Orwell
Board of Pharmacy
- Olivia Sprague, St. Albans
Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports
- Dorothy Helling, Montpelier
- Pam Chisholm, Duxbury
- Laura Medalie, Montpelier
- Robert Peterson, Richmond
- Greg Wight, Brookfield