Governor Phil Scott Appoints 33 Vermonters to Boards and Commissions in October

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 33 Vermonters to State boards and commissions during the month of October.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor during the month of October are listed below:

Green Mountain Care Board

Owen Foster, Jericho

David Murman, Waterbury

Robin Lunge, Berlin

Access Board

Sandra Silla, Burlington

Nate Besio, Colchester

Vermont Community Development Board

Cynthia Gubb, Londonderry

Lisa Sullivan, Wilmington

Vermont Fire Service Training Council

Tom Estey, Starksboro

Aaron Collette, Williston

Criminal Justice Council

Bill Sorrell, Burlington

Maira Tungatarova, Brattleboro

Karim Chapman, East Wallingford

Shawn Pratt, Bennington

Christopher Louras, Rutland

Brian Searles, Burlington

Board of Nursing

Board of Health

Brody Brown, Williamstown

Dawn Philibert, South Burlington

Plumbers Examining Board

Steve Goodrich, North Bennington

Tom Nesbitt, Waterbury Center

Brian Thomas, Shrewsbury

Elevator Safety Review Board

Rob Devillers, Hyde Park

Lon Bullinger, Colchester

Vermont Pension Investment Commission

Mary Alice McKenzie, Burlington

Brad Ferland, Hardwick

Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees

Peter Fagen, Rutland

Catherine Tester, Orwell

Board of Pharmacy

Olivia Sprague, St. Albans

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports