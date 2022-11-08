Comfort Keepers® Hires DFW-Wide Sales and Marketing Professional

In-home care has one point of contact for services needed across the Metroplex.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers®, a market-leading provider of uplifting home care for seniors, announced it hired Crystal Rabb as its Regional Director of Sales.

Crystal has extensive experience across all facets of sales & marketing, as well as in-depth knowledge of healthcare services having worked in multiple verticals, including hospice, physical therapy, medical equipment, and dental. “The newly created role is part of a strategic growth plan for the rapidly growing Dallas-Ft. Worth (“DFW”) market that will help ensure that the multiple, independently-owned offices in the populous region achieve sustainable growth & expansion. She will be responsible for sales, developing new relationship opportunities, and creating customized partnerships to meet the needs of various referral sources,” explained Scott Van Duinen, owner of the Ft. Worth office.

The move is designed to sustain communication, connect with multiple levels within organizations, and work closely with primary care and internal medicine providers that cater to the elderly. Lori Nessler, the owner of the Dallas office, agreed by saying: “She is a strong performer who often exceeded quotas and goals and did so with passion and integrity. With the growth of DFW we got together to make sure we stayed in front of more doctors and facilities to help clients live at the highest level they can achieve.”

Ashvin Amin, the owner of the Grapevine/Colleyville office, also expressed his enthusiasm, “Comfort Keepers has historically generated opportunities through word of mouth, and this is a much-needed upgrade to our sales efforts.”

This addition will help the locations better serve the needs of seniors and veterans, and create a single point of contact for larger medical providers in the region. Mark Miller, the owner of the Carrollton office, stated, “Comfort Keepers is pleased to announce this move and welcome Crystal. She is a seasoned salesperson with 15 years experience who has built relationships with key contacts within hospitals, nursing homes, physician offices, and assisted living facilities, as well as with doctors, social workers, nurses, and therapists over her career.”

