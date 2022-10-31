Endpoint Security Market to Rise at an Impressive 9.0% CAGR; Industry Trends, Future Demand and 2028 Forecast Study
Latest released the research study on Global Endpoint Security Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently The Insight Partners has published a report, title Endpoint Security Market Size, Demand, Industry Share and COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution (Antivirus, Antispyware, and Antimalware; Firewall; Endpoint Device Control; Intrusion Prevention; and Endpoint Application Control), Services (Consulting, Training & Support, and Managed Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and Vertical (Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Education, and Others) and Forecast till 2028, As per the report Global Endpoint Security Market Size was valued at US$ 14,951.39 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028.
In digital and connected workplaces, the influx of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and wearables is growing at an unprecedented rate across IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, automotive, healthcare, and other major industries. Further, the rising number of successful cases of IoT and connected devices use in workplaces across industries is driving the adoption of IoT-connected devices in enterprises. According to Ericsson Mobility Report in 2019, the overall IoT connections are expected to rise from 10.8 billion in 2019 to 24.9 billion by 2025. Also, the rising adoption of technologies such as IoT and AI in various industries is increasing the demand for connected devices, which fuels the need for advanced endpoint security solutions.
Players operating in the market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products. Microsoft; Fortinet, Inc; Cisco Systems, Inc; AO Kaspersky Lab; and McAfee, LLC are a few key players profiled during the study on the endpoint security market. Several other major market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The endpoint security market report provides detailed market insights, which helps the key players strategize their growth.
In 2022, Avanti collaborated with Absolute Software, a provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, to give Absolute Resilience customers the ability to improve the health and resilience of Ivanti Neurons for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) through Absolute's Application Persistence capabilities.
In 2021, Unisys Corporation, a multinational provider of IT solutions, declared the acquisition of MobinergyTM, a company that specializes in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). With cash in hand, Unisys is financing the deal and will concentrate on expanding Mobinergy operations across the world to grow its UEM business.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Endpoint Security Market:
Amid the lockdown restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift toward remote working of work-from-home mandates triggered awareness among enterprises about data security and cyber-attacks, which bolstered the demand for cloud-based security solutions. Europe holds a substantial growth opportunity for the endpoint security market, and COVID-19 pandemic has several impacts on the market growth.
Europe is a hub of the IT & telecom, BFSI, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, energy & power, and manufacturing sectors. Businesses in many European countries had to suspend their operations or reduce their activities, which affected their revenues in 2020. However, the implementation of remote working models allowed many organizations in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France to revive their operations. This transition in the work model has compelled stakeholders in the healthcare, tourism and hospitality, telecommunications, and BFSI sectors to adopt endpoint security solutions. Further, the European Commission is working on the capital markets union to introduce new funding programs for businesses in the region. Thus, such government initiatives for strengthening business activities would further contribute to the endpoint security market growth.
The Segments and Sub-Section of Endpoint Security Market are shown below:
By Solution (Antivirus, Antispyware, and Antimalware; Firewall; Endpoint Device Control; Intrusion Prevention; and Endpoint Application Control)
by Services (Consulting, Training & Support, and Managed Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise)
by Vertical (Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Education, and Others)
Top Key Companies or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
AO Kaspersky Lab
Avast Software s.r.o.
Bitdefender
Cisco Systems Inc
ESET, spol. s r.o.
Fortinet, Inc.
F-Secure
McAfee, LLC
….
Global Endpoint Security Market Research Report also provides the latest companies data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Endpoint Security Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.
Market Insights
Rising Inclination Toward Cloud-Based Endpoint Security Solutions
Solution-Based Insights
Vertical-Based Insights...Continued....
According to the Regional Segmentation the Endpoint Security Market provides the Information covers following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
