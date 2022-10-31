Cloud Security Posture Management Market Size to Exceed USD 15.2 Billion by 2031

Cloud Security Posture Management Market

Increased use of cloud-based solutions & services by remote workers during COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for cloud infrastructure security solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud security posture management market generated $4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cloud security posture management market based on offering, cloud service model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Based on cloud service model, the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Study –

• By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest cloud security posture management market share in 2021.

• By cloud service model, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) segment generated highest revenue in 2021.

• By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.

• By vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest cloud security posture management market forecast in 2021.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

