The Brains Discuss Unbeatable SEO Tips for SaaS

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaaS (Software as a Service) companies have turned to digital marketing to propel their business visibility and organic growth, but what does a strong SaaS SEO strategy really include?

SaaS SEO helps your website rank higher on Google’s search engine results by increasing organic traffic to your website through on-page SEO, off-page SEO and technical SEO.

SaaS SEO strategies must have clear goals and KPIs, a direct understanding of your customers, their persona and problems, as well as a strong keyword strategy which can optimise your landing pages. These tools help your website rank high for relevant searches, thus increasing your chance of converting leads.

SaaS SEO attracts users who are already searching for specific software(s), or consumers who are ready to purchase. Therefore, businesses should place an increased focus on digital marketing techniques such as PPC, social ads and PR, which will in turn increase website traffic.

Speaking of the increase need for SaaS SEO strategies, James Speyer, Head of SEO at The Brains, says:

“When it comes to SaaS products, it’s easy to focus on your flagship idea – the platform itself – and push all your resources into claiming online visibility for searches around this narrow point of view. But SaaS products often have a multitude of opportunities for visibility outside of the broad platform-based keywords.

“It’s important to consider the features of the software, the specific benefits it offers, as well as the industries and business types your service supports. By getting granular and building a true wealth of pages that comprehensively represent all the aspects of your product in specific ways – instead of just across your homepage or a thin selection of service pages – you’ll be able capture more and more searchers at different stages of their buying journey.”

James Speyer, The Brains

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing and SEO agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers PPC, SEO, content marketing and lead generation services among others.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-brains-discuss-unbeatable-seo-tips-for-saas/


The Brains
86-90 Paul Street
London EC2A 4NE
United Kingdom

0333 050 7328

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

