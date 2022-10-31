High Pressure Grinding Roller Market Expected to Reach $701.1 Million by 2031 | Industry, Revenue & Trends Analysis

High Pressure Grinding Roller Industry

The high pressure grinding roller market size was valued at $399 million in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “High Pressure Grinding Roller Market," The high pressure grinding roller market size was valued at $399 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $701.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample PDF Now (150+Pages with More Insight)-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/605

The high-pressure grinding roll has established itself in various industries. High-pressure grinding rolls has been leading the way for the use of HPGR in the non-ferrous metals mining industry. In comminution circuits of the cement and diamond industry, HPGR has become a standard grinding tool. The HPGR comminution occurs in a bed of particles between two counter-rotating rolls where only a limited amount of the ore is in contact with the rolls. The particles break each other in a restricted space with no opportunity to move or escape.

Major driving factors of the high-pressure grinding roller market are extensive increase in investments by governments, majorly in developing countries on cement and ore & mineral processing industries. The main objective for the use of HPGR was the significant energy savings achievable. They are also being used by diamond mines and for the communition of coal as well as for the grinding of slag, iron and chromium concentrates. Moreover, in comparison with conventional crushing and grinding equipment, the high-pressure grinding roll can reduce breakage size from 10-20mm down to 3mm or below, thus leading to less energy consumption for grinding process.

Moreover, rise in investments in mineral and mining sectors is expected to create growth opportunity for HPGR market. In May 2022, for instance, government of Saudi Arabia announced $32bn investment in mining and minerals sector. These factors are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global high pressure grinding roller (HPGR) market during the forecast period.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global high pressure grinding roller market and accounted majority of the high pressure grinding roller market share in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is growing with high CAGR, owing to expansion of mining, mineral processing, and cement sectors in developed countries such as, China and Japan. Mineral production in India showed a growth of 7.5% in June this year, according to latest data of index of Mineral Production of Mining and Quarrying Sector for June 2022. Such factors accelerate the high pressure grinding roller market growth.

Furthermore, on the basis of end user, the ore & mineral processing segment registered highest revenue in the market in 2021, and is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period. Ores output from HPGR are with high ratio of fine particle, and the internal of the ore will have a lot of micro cracks. The micro cracks in the ores made by HPGR significantly improve the ore grinding efficiency, increase the mineral liberation degree, improve the flotation performance, and increase the recovery ratio of final concentrate ores. All such factors are expected to drive the high-pressure grinding roller market growth.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, various manufacturers in the high-pressure grinding roller market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of high-pressure grinding roller companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials also constricted supply of equipment of high-pressure grinding roller system, which negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of high-pressure grinding roller companies.

Key Findings of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global high pressure grinding roller market trends and dynamics.

By type, the non-ferrous material processing segment has dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and ferrous material processing segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the high-pressure grinding roller market forecast period.

By application, the diamond liberation segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

By end user industry, ore & mineral processing segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the global high pressure grinding roller market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the high-pressure grinding roller industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging high pressure grinding roller market opportunities.

In-depth global high pressure grinding roller market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.



