Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,346 in the last 365 days.

Hudson Resources Inc. Announces AGM Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company’s Annual General shareholders meeting (the “Meeting”) held on October 27, 2022. At the Meeting the Company’s shareholders re-elected all of the Company’s current board of directors, Jim Cambon, David Frattaroli, Donna Phillips, Kevin Crawford and Antony Harwood as well as approved the re-appointment of the Company’s current auditor, Davidson & Company LLP. The Company’s shareholders also approved the adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:
Ph: 778-373-2164

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Hudson Resources Inc. Announces AGM Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.