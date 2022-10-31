Meridian Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:



Net income of $5.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.96 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $5.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.96 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.23% compared to 1.31% for the second quarter of 2022; return on average equity for the second quarter was 14.59% compared to 15.03% for the prior quarter.

Net interest margin decreased to 4.01% in the third quarter of 2022 from 4.07% in the second quarter of 2022.

Third quarter commercial loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $69.1 million, or 21.0% annualized; consumer loans increased by $42.9 million.

Non-interest income of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $10.4 million in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expenses increased $0.6 million to $20.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $19.7 million in the prior quarter with an efficiency ratio of 71.72% and 70.49%, respectively.

The Company repurchased 197,849 shares of its common stock at an average price of $30.36 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

On October 27, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable November 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022.

Q3'2022 Q2'2022 Q1'2022 Q4'2021 Q3'2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 5,798 $ 5,938 $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) 7,989 8,248 7,704 9,671 12,898 Pre-tax, pre-provision income - Bank (1) 8,040 7,458 8,778 6,829 8,896 Diluted earnings per common share 0.96 0.96 0.88 1.24 1.52 (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented, “Meridian’s third quarter revenue of $33.2 million generated earnings of $5.8 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. We continue to produce high returns at the Bank through strong net interest margin and loan growth, and a disciplined cost structure. Our focus is to build deeper in our core Delaware Valley and Maryland markets by training new lenders, and also hiring from the outside, to sustain the exceptional loan growth. These regions have seen a number of banks get acquired, where we’ve been able to expand and become the go to bank for small and medium size businesses. Our SBA and equipment finance groups have benefited from these events, and continue to supplement this growth. Additionally, Meridian Wealth Partners generates over 50% of its business from our commercial portfolio “eco-system”, through lender referrals and liquidity events of customers. From our inception, the cost efficiencies created by “training” our customers to exclusively use the online channel gives us excellent operating leverage. It is not as apparent in the ratio, since we are always hiring support staff ahead of the planned growth."

"Our mortgage business, which has not lost money on an annual basis in the 12 years of operation, has a $2.2 million pre-tax loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The rate rise has stifled some buyers, but the lack of homes for sale continues to be the biggest factor. We’ve made significant cuts to operating costs this year, but key operations personnel have remained to assure we can rebuild promptly when conditions allow. Housing inventory is expected to build to historical levels over the next eighteen months. If rates begin to decline next year, as some FED watchers predict, a refi surge could also benefit the business. We continue to monitor closely and adjust as necessary."

Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the quarter ended (Unaudited) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Income: Net income - consolidated $ 5,798 $ 5,938 $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 Basic earnings per common share 0.99 0.99 0.92 1.29 1.56 Diluted earnings per common share 0.96 0.96 0.88 1.24 1.52 Net interest income - consolidated 18,026 17,551 16,035 16,322 16,257 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 1,921,924 $ 1,853,019 $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,610,349 1,518,893 1,431,906 1,386,457 1,378,670 Total deposits 1,673,553 1,568,014 1,564,851 1,446,413 1,439,047 Non-interest bearing deposits 290,169 291,925 291,379 274,528 265,842 Stockholders' equity 151,161 156,087 157,684 165,360 158,416 Balance Sheet (Average Balances): Total assets $ 1,868,194 $ 1,811,335 $ 1,752,643 $ 1,755,263 $ 1,739,848 Total interest earning assets 1,791,255 1,736,547 1,680,070 1,696,473 1,691,641 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,565,861 1,484,696 1,415,831 1,383,511 1,370,439 Total deposits 1,597,648 1,567,325 1,504,241 1,468,575 1,409,534 Non-interest bearing deposits 295,975 296,521 281,123 287,801 254,843 Stockholders' equity 157,614 158,420 161,939 159,921 155,580 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets - consolidated 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.74 % 2.15 % Return on average equity - consolidated 14.59 % 15.03 % 13.86 % 19.15 % 24.07 %

Income Statement - Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Net income was $5.8 million, down $140 thousand from $5.9 million for the second quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $0.96 for both periods. Net interest income increased $480 thousand, or 2.7%, on a tax equivalent basis driven by continued strong loan portfolio growth. Offsetting the increase in net interest income, non-interest expense increased $555 thousand, or 2.8%, and non-interest income decreased $179 thousand, or 1.7%. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Change % Change Change due to rate Change due to volume Interest income: Due from banks $ 92 $ 49 $ 43 87.8 % $ 71 $ (28 ) Federal funds sold 1 3 (2 ) (66.7)% 3 (5 ) Investment securities - taxable (1) 648 525 123 23.4 % 107 16 Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 451 416 35 8.4 % 37 (2 ) Loans held for sale 479 565 (86 ) (15.2)% 92 (178 ) Loans held for investment (1) 21,371 18,558 2,813 15.2 % 1,764 1,049 Total loans 21,850 19,123 2,727 14.3 % 1,856 871 Total interest income 23,042 20,116 2,926 14.5 % 2,074 852 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits $ 798 $ 248 $ 550 221.8 % $ 568 $ (18 ) Money market and savings deposits 2,075 1,076 999 92.8 % 967 32 Time deposits 1,202 494 708 143.3 % 665 43 Total deposits 4,075 1,818 2,257 124.1 % 2,200 57 Borrowings 266 77 189 245.5 % 39 150 Subordinated debentures 591 591 — — % — — Total interest expense 4,932 2,486 2,446 98.4 % 2,239 207 Net interest income differential $ 18,110 $ 17,630 $ 480 2.72 % $ (165 ) $ 645 (1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.

Interest income increased $2.9 million on a tax equivalent basis, quarter over quarter, due to a higher yield on earning assets, which went up 45 basis points, in addition to a higher level of average earning assets, which increased by $54.7 million. The yield on total loans increased 42 basis points and the yield on cash and investments increased 52 basis points in total, reflecting the impact in rates caused by the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Over $644 million in loans repriced during the quarter an average of 95 basis points. Average total loans, excluding PPP loans and residential loans for sale, increased $105.5 million, most notably in commercial real estate and construction, commercial loans and leases and small business loans, which increased $47.9 million on average combined. Home equity loans and residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $44.8 million on average combined. Residential loans for sale and PPP loans decreased $15.0 million, and $24.3 million on average, respectively.

Interest expense increased $2.4 million, quarter over quarter, due primarily to market interest rate rises, and to a lesser degree, an increase of $30.9 million in average deposits. Interest expense on deposits increased $2.3 million with the cost of interest-bearing deposits increasing 67 basis points to 1.24%. Total cost of deposits increased 54 basis points reflecting a steady level of average non-interest bearing deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased $189 thousand as total average short-term borrowings increased $24.8 million and cost increased 57 basis points.

Net interest margin decreased 6 basis points to 4.01% for the third quarter from 4.07% in the quarter, due mostly to one-time loan fees recognized in the second quarter. Excluding the impact from PPP, net interest margin increased 4 basis points to 3.99% from 3.95%. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix.

Provision for loans losses

The provision for loan losses decreased $76 thousand to $526 thousand for the third quarter. The third quarter provision was the result of new loan growth as well as covering $429 thousand in charge-offs on small ticket equipment leases, partially offset by decreases in specific reserves on non-performing loans as the underlying credit quality improved.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Change % Change Mortgage banking income $ 7,329 $ 6,942 $ 387 5.6 % Wealth management income 1,114 1,254 (140 ) (11.2)% SBA loan income 989 437 552 126.3 % Earnings on investment in life insurance 138 137 1 0.7 % Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 127 (674 ) 801 (118.8)% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale (237 ) 268 (505 ) (188.4)% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment (886 ) (835 ) (51 ) 6.1 % Net gain on hedging activity 399 1,715 (1,316 ) (76.7)% Service charges 32 31 1 3.2 % Other 1,219 1,128 91 8.1 % Total non-interest income $ 10,224 $ 10,403 $ (179 ) (1.7)%

Total non-interest income decreased $179 thousand, or 1.7%, quarter over quarter due primarily to the negative impact from the rising rate environment. The fair value of loans held for sale and net gain on hedging activity, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of derivative instruments, lowered non-interest income $1.0 million combined. Mortgage banking income also was negatively impacted by rising rate environment, causing a decline in originations of $32.2 million. Although volume was down quarter over quarter, gain on sale margins were up 34 basis points, driving an overall increase in mortgage banking income of $387 thousand. The fair value of loans held for sale and net gain on hedging activity

SBA loan income increased $552 thousand, or 126.3%, over the prior quarter as a higher volume of SBA loans were sold into the secondary market. $20.8 million of loans were sold in the quarter-ending September 30, 2022 compared to $12.8 million in loans sold in the quarter-ending June 30, 2022. Margins on the SBA loan sales decreased due to the upward movement in interest rates, which drove SBA loan prices down.

Wealth management income decreased $140 thousand, or 11.2%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 over the prior quarter due to the effect of market conditions on assets under management. Other non-interest income increased $91 thousand, or 8.1%, over the prior quarter due largely to an increase in title fee income, FHLB stock dividend income and broker fee income.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,360 $ 12,926 $ 434 3.4 % Occupancy and equipment 1,191 1,176 15 1.3 % Professional fees 899 913 (14 ) (1.5)% Advertising and promotion 1,165 1,189 (24 ) (2.0)% Data processing 574 580 (6 ) (1.0)% Information technology 868 728 140 19.2 % Pennsylvania bank shares tax 202 212 (10 ) (4.7)% Other 2,002 1,982 20 1.0 % Total non-interest expense $ 20,261 $ 19,706 $ 555 2.8 %

Salaries and employee benefits increased $434 thousand overall, with an increase of $519 thousand for bank and wealth segments combined, and a decrease of $85 thousand for mortgage segment salaries and employee benefits. The bank and wealth segments salaries and employee benefits were greater due to an increase in full-time equivalent employees as well as increased stock based compensation quarter-over-quarter, The mortgage segment salary and benefits decreased due to lower levels of variable compensation as well as a general reduction in mortgage segment workforce. Information technology expense increased $140 thousand due to cybersecurity improvements, cloud-based costs and other software upgrades, all as a result of growth.

Balance Sheet - September 30, 2022 Compared to June 30, 2022

As of September 30, 2022, total assets increased $68.9 million, or 3.7%, to $1.92 billion from $1.85 billion at June 30, 2022. This growth in assets was due to loan portfolio growth partially funded by a reduction in cash and investments.

Portfolio loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was $103.2 million, or 6.9% quarter-over-quarter. Construction loans increased $43.3 million, or 21.5%, residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $41.0 million, or 36.4%, and lease financings increased $13.7 million, or 11.8% from June 30, 2022. Partially offsetting the growth in portfolio loans were decreases of $13.0 million, or 59.6%, in PPP loan balances as they continue to be forgiven by the SBA, commercial loans decrease of $6.3 million, or 1.9%, and a commercial real estate loans decrease of $2.5 million, or 0.5%.

Total deposits increased $105.5 million, or 6.7%, quarter over quarter, due to a $107.3 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, the majority of this increase was in retail and wholesale time deposits due to more favorable interest rates.

The following table presents capital ratios at the dates indicated:

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Stockholders' equity to total assets 7.87 % 8.42 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.67 % 8.22 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation 8.54 % 8.87 % Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 9.28 % 9.79 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 9.28 % 9.79 % Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 12.80 % 13.50 % (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

Consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Corporation decreased as a result of net income of $5.8 million for the quarter, offset by dividends paid of $1.2 million, treasury stock purchases of $6.1 million, and a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income of $3.9 million from the investment securities available for sale portfolio due to broad increases in interest rates over this period. Based on capital ratio levels at September 30, 2022, we remain above the Community Bank Leverage Ratio requirement of 9%.

Asset Quality Summary

Meridian's credit culture is strong and asset quality remains a primary focus of management. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 1.20% as of September 30, 2022 from 1.24% as of June 30, 2022. There was no other real estate property included in non-performing assets for either period. Total non-performing loans were $23.1 million as of September 30, 2022, relatively flat over the prior period, however subsequent to September 30, 2022, a $3.2 million principal payment on a non-performing loan was received.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.02% of total average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, down from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 level of 0.03%. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $358 thousand, comprised of $432 thousand in charge-offs, with $74 thousand in recoveries for the quarter. Nearly all of the charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were from small ticket equipment leases. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.20% as of September 30, 2022 compared to 1.27% as of June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022 there were specific reserves of $2.6 million against non-performing loans, down from $4.2 million as of June 30, 2022 due to improvement in the underlying credit quality for certain loans.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through more than 20 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto; on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate; actions that we and our customers take in response to these factors and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships; and the risk that the Small Business Administration may not fund some or all Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guaranties; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income $ 5,798 $ 5,938 $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99 $ 0.99 $ 0.92 $ 1.29 $ 1.56 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.96 $ 0.88 $ 1.24 $ 1.52 Common shares outstanding 5,844 6,037 6,129 6,108 6,108 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets - consolidated 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.74 % 2.15 % Return on average equity - consolidated 14.59 15.03 13.86 19.15 24.07 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.01 4.07 3.89 3.83 3.83 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent, excluding PPP loans and borrowings) (1) 3.99 3.95 3.82 3.76 3.73 Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent) 5.10 4.65 4.35 4.28 4.31 Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent, excluding PPP loans) (1) 5.09 4.54 4.31 4.23 4.24 Cost of funds 1.17 0.61 0.50 0.49 0.52 Efficiency ratio - consolidated 71.72 % 70.49 % 73.56 % 71.05 % 66.39 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.04 % — % — % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.40 1.46 1.51 1.57 0.61 Non-performing assets to total assets 1.20 1.24 1.25 1.34 0.52 Allowance for loan losses to: Total loans held for investment 1.18 1.24 1.31 1.35 1.38 Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans) (1) 1.20 1.27 1.38 1.46 1.52 Non-performing loans 82.20 % 81.82 % 82.48 % 81.60 % 206.42 % Capital Ratios: Book value per common share $ 25.86 $ 25.85 $ 25.73 $ 27.07 $ 25.94 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.16 $ 25.16 $ 25.04 $ 26.37 $ 25.23 Total equity/Total assets 7.87 % 8.42 % 8.61 % 9.65 % 8.99 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1) 7.67 8.22 8.40 9.42 8.76 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1) 9.61 10.17 10.40 11.54 10.90 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation 8.54 8.87 9.10 9.39 9.28 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 10.52 10.86 11.20 11.51 11.55 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 9.28 9.79 10.09 10.83 10.64 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.44 11.98 12.41 13.27 13.25 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 9.28 9.79 10.09 10.83 10.64 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.44 11.98 12.41 13.27 13.25 Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 12.80 13.50 13.91 14.81 14.72 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 12.70 % 13.33 % 13.76 % 14.63 % 14.62 % (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 21,848 $ 19,120 $ 17,626 $ 58,187 $ 51,287 Securities - taxable 648 525 357 1,599 1,076 Securities - tax-exempt 369 340 306 1,015 886 Cash and cash equivalents 93 52 17 157 25 Total interest income 22,958 20,037 18,306 60,958 53,274 Interest expense: Deposits 4,075 1,818 1,327 7,182 4,261 Borrowings 857 668 722 2,166 2,224 Total interest expense 4,932 2,486 2,049 9,348 6,485 Net interest income 18,026 17,551 16,257 51,610 46,789 Provision for loan losses 526 602 597 1,743 1,292 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,500 16,949 15,660 49,867 45,497 Non-interest income: Mortgage banking income 7,329 6,942 18,726 21,367 62,293 Wealth management income 1,114 1,254 1,232 3,672 3,531 SBA loan income 989 437 2,688 3,946 5,423 Earnings on investment in life insurance 138 137 93 413 224 Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 127 (674 ) (339 ) (713 ) (3,431 ) Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale (237 ) 268 (532 ) (1,094 ) (3,164 ) Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment (886 ) (835 ) 37 (2,499 ) (24 ) Net gain on hedging activity 399 1,715 (1,189 ) 4,941 2,397 Net gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale — — 314 — 362 Service charges 32 31 35 90 99 Other 1,219 1,128 1,057 3,605 3,192 Total non-interest income 10,224 10,403 22,122 33,728 70,902 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,360 12,926 19,472 41,585 61,824 Occupancy and equipment 1,191 1,176 1,133 3,619 3,460 Professional fees 899 913 873 2,659 2,629 Advertising and promotion 1,165 1,189 1,089 3,340 2,795 Data processing 574 580 530 1,633 1,666 Information technology 868 728 476 2,306 1,365 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 202 212 152 612 478 Other 2,002 1,982 1,756 5,646 5,773 Total non-interest expense 20,261 19,706 25,481 61,400 79,990 Income before income taxes 7,463 7,646 12,301 22,195 36,409 Income tax expense 1,665 1,708 2,863 4,927 8,543 Net income $ 5,798 $ 5,938 $ 9,438 $ 17,268 $ 27,866 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99 $ 0.99 $ 1.56 $ 2.90 $ 4.62 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.96 $ 1.52 $ 2.80 $ 4.49 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 5,867 5,999 6,045 5,964 6,033 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 6,059 6,199 6,231 6,172 6,201

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 12,114 $ 8,280 $ 11,155 $ 3,966 $ 10,321 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 20,774 28,813 44,867 19,514 35,554 Federal funds sold — — 12,866 — 17,246 Cash and cash equivalents 32,888 37,093 68,888 23,480 63,121 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 127,999 129,288 130,653 159,302 146,149 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 37,922 37,111 34,977 6,372 6,406 Equity investments 2,092 2,153 2,240 2,354 1,011 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 33,800 58,938 81,258 80,882 117,996 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,610,349 1,518,893 1,431,906 1,386,457 1,378,670 Allowance for loan and lease losses (18,974 ) (18,805 ) (18,826 ) (18,758 ) (18,976 ) Loans, net of the allowance for loan and lease losses 1,591,375 1,500,088 1,413,080 1,367,699 1,359,694 Restricted investment in bank stock 5,217 4,719 4,330 5,117 4,162 Bank premises and equipment, net 12,835 12,185 11,883 11,806 8,242 Bank owned life insurance 22,916 22,778 22,641 22,503 22,362 Accrued interest receivable 6,008 5,108 4,848 5,009 5,080 Deferred income taxes 5,722 4,467 3,190 1,413 1,457 Servicing assets 12,807 12,860 13,396 12,765 11,932 Goodwill 899 899 899 899 899 Intangible assets 3,226 3,277 3,328 3,379 3,430 Other assets 26,218 22,055 35,978 10,463 10,504 Total assets $ 1,921,924 $ 1,853,019 $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 290,169 $ 291,925 $ 291,379 $ 274,528 $ 265,842 Interest bearing Interest checking 236,562 205,298 252,298 268,248 279,659 Money market and savings deposits 709,127 728,886 688,117 697,628 670,101 Time deposits 437,695 341,905 333,057 206,009 223,445 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,383,384 1,276,089 1,273,472 1,171,885 1,173,205 Total deposits 1,673,553 1,568,014 1,564,851 1,446,413 1,439,047 Short-term borrowings 23,458 59,136 36,136 41,344 22,278 Long-term debt — — — — 78,405 Subordinated debentures 40,597 40,567 40,538 40,508 40,760 Accrued interest payable 1,154 146 575 31 663 Other liabilities 32,001 29,069 31,805 19,787 22,876 Total liabilities 1,770,763 1,696,932 1,673,905 1,548,083 1,604,029 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 6,566 6,561 6,556 6,535 6,506 Surplus 84,848 84,359 84,177 83,663 82,508 Treasury stock (18,033 ) (11,896 ) (8,860 ) (8,860 ) (8,025 ) Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (1,602 ) (1,602 ) (1,602 ) (1,602 ) (1,768 ) Retained earnings 92,405 87,815 83,104 84,916 78,408 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (13,023 ) (9,150 ) (5,691 ) 708 787 Total stockholders’ equity 151,161 156,087 157,684 165,360 158,416 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,921,924 $ 1,853,019 $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 Common stock shares outstanding 5,844 6,037 6,129 6,108 6,108

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Interest income $ 22,958 $ 20,037 $ 17,964 $ 18,248 $ 18,306 Interest expense 4,932 2,486 1,929 1,926 2,049 Net interest income 18,026 17,551 16,035 16,322 16,257 Provision (credit) for loan losses 526 602 615 (222 ) 597 Non-interest income 10,224 10,403 13,102 17,086 22,122 Non-interest expense 20,261 19,706 21,433 23,737 25,481 Income before income tax expense 7,463 7,646 7,089 9,893 12,301 Income tax expense 1,665 1,708 1,554 2,174 2,863 Net Income $ 5,798 $ 5,938 $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 5,867 5,999 6,023 5,978 6,045 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99 $ 0.99 $ 0.92 $ 1.29 $ 1.56 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 6,059 6,199 6,262 6,210 6,231 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.96 $ 0.88 $ 1.24 $ 1.52





Segment Information Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 17,664 $ 218 $ 144 $ 18,026 $ 15,777 $ 2 $ 478 $ 16,257 Provision for loan losses 526 — — 526 597 — — 597 Net interest income after provision 17,138 218 144 17,500 15,180 2 478 15,660 Non-interest income 1,730 1,114 7,380 10,224 3,752 1,232 17,138 22,122 Non-interest expense 11,354 780 8,127 20,261 10,633 802 14,046 25,481 Income before income taxes $ 7,514 $ 552 $ (603 ) $ 7,463 $ 8,299 $ 432 $ 3,570 $ 12,301 Efficiency ratio 58.54 % 58.56 % 108.01 % 71.72 % 54.45 % 64.99 % 79.73 % 66.39 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 50,197 $ 628 $ 785 $ 51,610 $ 45,340 $ (249 ) $ 1,698 $ 46,789 Provision for loan losses 1,743 — — 1,743 1,292 — — 1,292 Net interest income after provision 48,454 628 785 49,867 44,048 (249 ) 1,698 45,497 Non-interest income 6,267 3,671 23,790 33,728 8,477 3,531 58,894 70,902 Non-interest expense 32,186 2,480 26,734 61,400 28,981 2,486 48,523 79,990 Income before income taxes $ 22,535 $ 1,819 $ (2,159 ) $ 22,195 $ 23,544 $ 796 $ 12,069 $ 36,409 Efficiency ratio 57.00 % 57.69 % 108.79 % 71.95 % 54.09 % 70.66 % 80.08 % 67.97 %





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation Q3'2022 Q2'2022 Q1'2022 Q4'2021 Q3'2021 Income before income tax expense $ 7,463 $ 7,646 $ 7,089 $ 9,893 $ 12,301 Provision for loan losses 526 602 615 (222 ) 597 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 7,989 $ 8,248 $ 7,704 $ 9,671 $ 12,898 Bank $ 8,040 $ 7,458 $ 8,778 $ 6,829 $ 8,896 Wealth 552 749 519 286 432 Mortgage (603 ) 41 (1,593 ) 2,556 3,570 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 7,989 $ 8,248 $ 7,704 $ 9,671 $ 12,898





Net Interest Margin, (TEY), Excluding PPP Loans & PPPLF Borrowings

Yield on Interest Earning Assets, (TEY), Excluding PPP income Q3'2022 Q2'2022 Q1'2022 Q4'2021 Q3'2021 Net interest margin (TEY) (GAAP) 4.01 % 4.07 % 3.89 % 3.83 % 3.83 % Impact of PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings (0.02)% (0.12)% (0.07)% (0.07)% (0.10)% Net interest margin (TEY), excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings 3.99 % 3.95 % 3.82 % 3.76 % 3.73 % Yield on interest earning assets, tax equivalent (GAAP) 5.10 % 4.65 % 4.35 % 4.28 % 4.31 % Impact of PPP loans (0.01)% (0.11)% (0.04)% (0.05)% (0.07)% Yield on interest earning assets (TEY), excluding PPP income 5.09 % 4.54 % 4.31 % 4.23 % 4.24 %





Allowance For Loan Losses to Loans, Net of Fees and Costs, Excluding PPP Loans and Loans at Fair Value September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Allowance for loan losses (GAAP) $ 18,974 $ 18,805 $ 18,826 $ 18,758 $ 18,976 Loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP) 1,610,349 1,518,893 1,431,906 1,386,457 1,378,670 Less: PPP loans (8,610 ) (21,460 ) (49,680 ) (88,245 ) (115,569 ) Less: Loans fair valued (14,702 ) (16,212 ) (17,375 ) (17,558 ) (17,142 ) Loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 1,587,037 $ 1,481,221 $ 1,364,851 $ 1,280,654 $ 1,245,959 Allowance for loan losses to loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP) 1.18 % 1.24 % 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.38 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, net of fees and costs, excluding PPP loans and loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 1.20 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.46 % 1.52 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 151,161 $ 156,087 $ 157,684 $ 165,360 $ 158,416 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (4,125 ) (4,176 ) (4,227 ) (4,278 ) (4,329 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 147,036 151,911 153,457 161,082 154,087 Total assets (GAAP) 1,921,924 1,853,019 1,831,589 1,713,443 1,762,445 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (4,125 ) (4,176 ) (4,227 ) (4,278 ) (4,329 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,917,799 $ 1,848,843 $ 1,827,362 $ 1,709,165 $ 1,758,116 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 7.67 % 8.22 % 8.40 % 9.42 % 8.76 %



