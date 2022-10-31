Submit Release
Meridian Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

  • Net income of $5.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.96 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $5.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.96 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.23% compared to 1.31% for the second quarter of 2022; return on average equity for the second quarter was 14.59% compared to 15.03% for the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin decreased to 4.01% in the third quarter of 2022 from 4.07% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Third quarter commercial loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $69.1 million, or 21.0% annualized; consumer loans increased by $42.9 million.
  • Non-interest income of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $10.4 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest expenses increased $0.6 million to $20.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $19.7 million in the prior quarter with an efficiency ratio of 71.72% and 70.49%, respectively.
  • The Company repurchased 197,849 shares of its common stock at an average price of $30.36 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • On October 27, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable November 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022.
  Q3'2022   Q2'2022   Q1'2022   Q4'2021   Q3'2021
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income $ 5,798   $ 5,938   $ 5,535   $ 7,719   $ 9,438
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)   7,989     8,248     7,704     9,671     12,898
Pre-tax, pre-provision income - Bank (1)   8,040     7,458     8,778     6,829     8,896
Diluted earnings per common share   0.96     0.96     0.88     1.24     1.52
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix                

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented, “Meridian’s third quarter revenue of $33.2 million generated earnings of $5.8 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. We continue to produce high returns at the Bank through strong net interest margin and loan growth, and a disciplined cost structure. Our focus is to build deeper in our core Delaware Valley and Maryland markets by training new lenders, and also hiring from the outside, to sustain the exceptional loan growth. These regions have seen a number of banks get acquired, where we’ve been able to expand and become the go to bank for small and medium size businesses. Our SBA and equipment finance groups have benefited from these events, and continue to supplement this growth. Additionally, Meridian Wealth Partners generates over 50% of its business from our commercial portfolio “eco-system”, through lender referrals and liquidity events of customers. From our inception, the cost efficiencies created by “training” our customers to exclusively use the online channel gives us excellent operating leverage. It is not as apparent in the ratio, since we are always hiring support staff ahead of the planned growth."

"Our mortgage business, which has not lost money on an annual basis in the 12 years of operation, has a $2.2 million pre-tax loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The rate rise has stifled some buyers, but the lack of homes for sale continues to be the biggest factor. We’ve made significant cuts to operating costs this year, but key operations personnel have remained to assure we can rebuild promptly when conditions allow. Housing inventory is expected to build to historical levels over the next eighteen months. If rates begin to decline next year, as some FED watchers predict, a refi surge could also benefit the business. We continue to monitor closely and adjust as necessary."

Select Condensed Financial Information

  As of or for the quarter ended (Unaudited)
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:                  
Net income - consolidated $ 5,798     $ 5,938     $ 5,535     $ 7,719     $ 9,438  
Basic earnings per common share   0.99       0.99       0.92       1.29       1.56  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.96       0.96       0.88       1.24       1.52  
Net interest income - consolidated   18,026       17,551       16,035       16,322       16,257  
                   
Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 1,921,924     $ 1,853,019     $ 1,831,589     $ 1,713,443     $ 1,762,445  
Loans, net of fees and costs   1,610,349       1,518,893       1,431,906       1,386,457       1,378,670  
Total deposits   1,673,553       1,568,014       1,564,851       1,446,413       1,439,047  
Non-interest bearing deposits   290,169       291,925       291,379       274,528       265,842  
Stockholders' equity   151,161       156,087       157,684       165,360       158,416  
                   
Balance Sheet (Average Balances):                  
Total assets $ 1,868,194     $ 1,811,335     $ 1,752,643     $ 1,755,263     $ 1,739,848  
Total interest earning assets   1,791,255       1,736,547       1,680,070       1,696,473       1,691,641  
Loans, net of fees and costs   1,565,861       1,484,696       1,415,831       1,383,511       1,370,439  
Total deposits   1,597,648       1,567,325       1,504,241       1,468,575       1,409,534  
Non-interest bearing deposits   295,975       296,521       281,123       287,801       254,843  
Stockholders' equity   157,614       158,420       161,939       159,921       155,580  
                   
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets - consolidated   1.23 %     1.31 %     1.28 %     1.74 %     2.15 %
Return on average equity - consolidated   14.59 %     15.03 %     13.86 %     19.15 %     24.07 %

Income Statement - Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Net income was $5.8 million, down $140 thousand from $5.9 million for the second quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $0.96 for both periods. Net interest income increased $480 thousand, or 2.7%, on a tax equivalent basis driven by continued strong loan portfolio growth. Offsetting the increase in net interest income, non-interest expense increased $555 thousand, or 2.8%, and non-interest income decreased $179 thousand, or 1.7%. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

  Quarter Ended                
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  Change   % Change   Change due to rate   Change due to volume
Interest income:                      
Due from banks $ 92   $ 49   $ 43     87.8 %   $ 71     $ (28 )
Federal funds sold   1     3     (2 )   (66.7)%     3       (5 )
Investment securities - taxable (1)   648     525     123     23.4 %     107       16  
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)   451     416     35     8.4 %     37       (2 )
Loans held for sale   479     565     (86 )   (15.2)%     92       (178 )
Loans held for investment (1)   21,371     18,558     2,813     15.2 %     1,764       1,049  
Total loans   21,850     19,123     2,727     14.3 %     1,856       871  
Total interest income   23,042     20,116     2,926     14.5 %     2,074       852  
Interest expense:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 798   $ 248   $ 550     221.8 %   $ 568     $ (18 )
Money market and savings deposits   2,075     1,076     999     92.8 %     967       32  
Time deposits   1,202     494     708     143.3 %     665       43  
Total deposits   4,075     1,818     2,257     124.1 %     2,200       57  
Borrowings   266     77     189     245.5 %     39       150  
Subordinated debentures   591     591         %            
Total interest expense   4,932     2,486     2,446     98.4 %     2,239       207  
Net interest income differential $ 18,110   $ 17,630   $ 480     2.72 %   $ (165 )   $ 645  
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.                    

Interest income increased $2.9 million on a tax equivalent basis, quarter over quarter, due to a higher yield on earning assets, which went up 45 basis points, in addition to a higher level of average earning assets, which increased by $54.7 million. The yield on total loans increased 42 basis points and the yield on cash and investments increased 52 basis points in total, reflecting the impact in rates caused by the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Over $644 million in loans repriced during the quarter an average of 95 basis points. Average total loans, excluding PPP loans and residential loans for sale, increased $105.5 million, most notably in commercial real estate and construction, commercial loans and leases and small business loans, which increased $47.9 million on average combined. Home equity loans and residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $44.8 million on average combined. Residential loans for sale and PPP loans decreased $15.0 million, and $24.3 million on average, respectively.

Interest expense increased $2.4 million, quarter over quarter, due primarily to market interest rate rises, and to a lesser degree, an increase of $30.9 million in average deposits. Interest expense on deposits increased $2.3 million with the cost of interest-bearing deposits increasing 67 basis points to 1.24%. Total cost of deposits increased 54 basis points reflecting a steady level of average non-interest bearing deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased $189 thousand as total average short-term borrowings increased $24.8 million and cost increased 57 basis points.

Net interest margin decreased 6 basis points to 4.01% for the third quarter from 4.07% in the quarter, due mostly to one-time loan fees recognized in the second quarter. Excluding the impact from PPP, net interest margin increased 4 basis points to 3.99% from 3.95%. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix.

Provision for loans losses

The provision for loan losses decreased $76 thousand to $526 thousand for the third quarter. The third quarter provision was the result of new loan growth as well as covering $429 thousand in charge-offs on small ticket equipment leases, partially offset by decreases in specific reserves on non-performing loans as the underlying credit quality improved.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Quarter Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  Change   % Change
Mortgage banking income $ 7,329     $ 6,942     $ 387     5.6 %
Wealth management income   1,114       1,254       (140 )   (11.2)%
SBA loan income   989       437       552     126.3 %
Earnings on investment in life insurance   138       137       1     0.7 %
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   127       (674 )     801     (118.8)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   (237 )     268       (505 )   (188.4)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   (886 )     (835 )     (51 )   6.1 %
Net gain on hedging activity   399       1,715       (1,316 )   (76.7)%
Service charges   32       31       1     3.2 %
Other   1,219       1,128       91     8.1 %
Total non-interest income $ 10,224     $ 10,403     $ (179 )   (1.7)%

Total non-interest income decreased $179 thousand, or 1.7%, quarter over quarter due primarily to the negative impact from the rising rate environment. The fair value of loans held for sale and net gain on hedging activity, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of derivative instruments, lowered non-interest income $1.0 million combined. Mortgage banking income also was negatively impacted by rising rate environment, causing a decline in originations of $32.2 million. Although volume was down quarter over quarter, gain on sale margins were up 34 basis points, driving an overall increase in mortgage banking income of $387 thousand. The fair value of loans held for sale and net gain on hedging activity

SBA loan income increased $552 thousand, or 126.3%, over the prior quarter as a higher volume of SBA loans were sold into the secondary market. $20.8 million of loans were sold in the quarter-ending September 30, 2022 compared to $12.8 million in loans sold in the quarter-ending June 30, 2022. Margins on the SBA loan sales decreased due to the upward movement in interest rates, which drove SBA loan prices down.

Wealth management income decreased $140 thousand, or 11.2%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 over the prior quarter due to the effect of market conditions on assets under management. Other non-interest income increased $91 thousand, or 8.1%, over the prior quarter due largely to an increase in title fee income, FHLB stock dividend income and broker fee income.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Quarter Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,360   $ 12,926   $ 434     3.4 %
Occupancy and equipment   1,191     1,176     15     1.3 %
Professional fees   899     913     (14 )   (1.5)%
Advertising and promotion   1,165     1,189     (24 )   (2.0)%
Data processing   574     580     (6 )   (1.0)%
Information technology   868     728     140     19.2 %
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   202     212     (10 )   (4.7)%
Other   2,002     1,982     20     1.0 %
Total non-interest expense $ 20,261   $ 19,706   $ 555     2.8 %

Salaries and employee benefits increased $434 thousand overall, with an increase of $519 thousand for bank and wealth segments combined, and a decrease of $85 thousand for mortgage segment salaries and employee benefits. The bank and wealth segments salaries and employee benefits were greater due to an increase in full-time equivalent employees as well as increased stock based compensation quarter-over-quarter, The mortgage segment salary and benefits decreased due to lower levels of variable compensation as well as a general reduction in mortgage segment workforce. Information technology expense increased $140 thousand due to cybersecurity improvements, cloud-based costs and other software upgrades, all as a result of growth.

Balance Sheet - September 30, 2022 Compared to June 30, 2022

As of September 30, 2022, total assets increased $68.9 million, or 3.7%, to $1.92 billion from $1.85 billion at June 30, 2022. This growth in assets was due to loan portfolio growth partially funded by a reduction in cash and investments.

Portfolio loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was $103.2 million, or 6.9% quarter-over-quarter. Construction loans increased $43.3 million, or 21.5%, residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $41.0 million, or 36.4%, and lease financings increased $13.7 million, or 11.8% from June 30, 2022. Partially offsetting the growth in portfolio loans were decreases of $13.0 million, or 59.6%, in PPP loan balances as they continue to be forgiven by the SBA, commercial loans decrease of $6.3 million, or 1.9%, and a commercial real estate loans decrease of $2.5 million, or 0.5%.

Total deposits increased $105.5 million, or 6.7%, quarter over quarter, due to a $107.3 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, the majority of this increase was in retail and wholesale time deposits due to more favorable interest rates.

The following table presents capital ratios at the dates indicated:

  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022
Stockholders' equity to total assets 7.87 %   8.42 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.67 %   8.22 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation 8.54 %   8.87 %
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 9.28 %   9.79 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 9.28 %   9.79 %
Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 12.80 %   13.50 %
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix    

Consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Corporation decreased as a result of net income of $5.8 million for the quarter, offset by dividends paid of $1.2 million, treasury stock purchases of $6.1 million, and a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income of $3.9 million from the investment securities available for sale portfolio due to broad increases in interest rates over this period. Based on capital ratio levels at September 30, 2022, we remain above the Community Bank Leverage Ratio requirement of 9%.

Asset Quality Summary

Meridian's credit culture is strong and asset quality remains a primary focus of management. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 1.20% as of September 30, 2022 from 1.24% as of June 30, 2022. There was no other real estate property included in non-performing assets for either period. Total non-performing loans were $23.1 million as of September 30, 2022, relatively flat over the prior period, however subsequent to September 30, 2022, a $3.2 million principal payment on a non-performing loan was received.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.02% of total average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, down from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 level of 0.03%. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $358 thousand, comprised of $432 thousand in charge-offs, with $74 thousand in recoveries for the quarter. Nearly all of the charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were from small ticket equipment leases. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.20% as of September 30, 2022 compared to 1.27% as of June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022 there were specific reserves of $2.6 million against non-performing loans, down from $4.2 million as of June 30, 2022 due to improvement in the underlying credit quality for certain loans.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through more than 20 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto; on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate; actions that we and our customers take in response to these factors and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships; and the risk that the Small Business Administration may not fund some or all Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guaranties; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Quarter Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Earnings and Per Share Data:                  
Net income $ 5,798     $ 5,938     $ 5,535     $ 7,719     $ 9,438  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99     $ 0.99     $ 0.92     $ 1.29     $ 1.56  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96     $ 0.96     $ 0.88     $ 1.24     $ 1.52  
Common shares outstanding   5,844       6,037       6,129       6,108       6,108  
                   
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets - consolidated   1.23 %     1.31 %     1.28 %     1.74 %     2.15 %
Return on average equity - consolidated   14.59       15.03       13.86       19.15       24.07  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   4.01       4.07       3.89       3.83       3.83  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent, excluding PPP loans and borrowings) (1)   3.99       3.95       3.82       3.76       3.73  
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)   5.10       4.65       4.35       4.28       4.31  
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent, excluding PPP loans) (1)   5.09       4.54       4.31       4.23       4.24  
Cost of funds   1.17       0.61       0.50       0.49       0.52  
Efficiency ratio - consolidated   71.72 %     70.49 %     73.56 %     71.05 %     66.39 %
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.02 %     0.03 %     0.04 %     %     %
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.40       1.46       1.51       1.57       0.61  
Non-performing assets to total assets   1.20       1.24       1.25       1.34       0.52  
Allowance for loan losses to:                  
Total loans held for investment   1.18       1.24       1.31       1.35       1.38  
Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans) (1)   1.20       1.27       1.38       1.46       1.52  
Non-performing loans   82.20 %     81.82 %     82.48 %     81.60 %     206.42 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Book value per common share $ 25.86     $ 25.85     $ 25.73     $ 27.07     $ 25.94  
Tangible book value per common share $ 25.16     $ 25.16     $ 25.04     $ 26.37     $ 25.23  
Total equity/Total assets   7.87 %     8.42 %     8.61 %     9.65 %     8.99 %
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1)   7.67       8.22       8.40       9.42       8.76  
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1)   9.61       10.17       10.40       11.54       10.90  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation   8.54       8.87       9.10       9.39       9.28  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank   10.52       10.86       11.20       11.51       11.55  
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation   9.28       9.79       10.09       10.83       10.64  
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   11.44       11.98       12.41       13.27       13.25  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation   9.28       9.79       10.09       10.83       10.64  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   11.44       11.98       12.41       13.27       13.25  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation   12.80       13.50       13.91       14.81       14.72  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank   12.70 %     13.33 %     13.76 %     14.63 %     14.62 %
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix                

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
Interest income:                  
Loans, including fees $ 21,848     $ 19,120     $ 17,626     $ 58,187     $ 51,287  
Securities - taxable   648       525       357       1,599       1,076  
Securities - tax-exempt   369       340       306       1,015       886  
Cash and cash equivalents   93       52       17       157       25  
Total interest income   22,958       20,037       18,306       60,958       53,274  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   4,075       1,818       1,327       7,182       4,261  
Borrowings   857       668       722       2,166       2,224  
Total interest expense   4,932       2,486       2,049       9,348       6,485  
Net interest income   18,026       17,551       16,257       51,610       46,789  
Provision for loan losses   526       602       597       1,743       1,292  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   17,500       16,949       15,660       49,867       45,497  
Non-interest income:                  
Mortgage banking income   7,329       6,942       18,726       21,367       62,293  
Wealth management income   1,114       1,254       1,232       3,672       3,531  
SBA loan income   989       437       2,688       3,946       5,423  
Earnings on investment in life insurance   138       137       93       413       224  
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   127       (674 )     (339 )     (713 )     (3,431 )
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   (237 )     268       (532 )     (1,094 )     (3,164 )
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   (886 )     (835 )     37       (2,499 )     (24 )
Net gain on hedging activity   399       1,715       (1,189 )     4,941       2,397  
Net gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale               314             362  
Service charges   32       31       35       90       99  
Other   1,219       1,128       1,057       3,605       3,192  
Total non-interest income   10,224       10,403       22,122       33,728       70,902  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   13,360       12,926       19,472       41,585       61,824  
Occupancy and equipment   1,191       1,176       1,133       3,619       3,460  
Professional fees   899       913       873       2,659       2,629  
Advertising and promotion   1,165       1,189       1,089       3,340       2,795  
Data processing   574       580       530       1,633       1,666  
Information technology   868       728       476       2,306       1,365  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   202       212       152       612       478  
Other   2,002       1,982       1,756       5,646       5,773  
Total non-interest expense   20,261       19,706       25,481       61,400       79,990  
Income before income taxes   7,463       7,646       12,301       22,195       36,409  
Income tax expense   1,665       1,708       2,863       4,927       8,543  
Net income $ 5,798     $ 5,938     $ 9,438     $ 17,268     $ 27,866  
                   
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99     $ 0.99     $ 1.56     $ 2.90     $ 4.62  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96     $ 0.96     $ 1.52     $ 2.80     $ 4.49  
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   5,867       5,999       6,045       5,964       6,033  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   6,059       6,199       6,231       6,172       6,201  
                                       

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Assets:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 12,114     $ 8,280     $ 11,155     $ 3,966     $ 10,321  
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks   20,774       28,813       44,867       19,514       35,554  
Federal funds sold               12,866             17,246  
Cash and cash equivalents   32,888       37,093       68,888       23,480       63,121  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   127,999       129,288       130,653       159,302       146,149  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   37,922       37,111       34,977       6,372       6,406  
Equity investments   2,092       2,153       2,240       2,354       1,011  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   33,800       58,938       81,258       80,882       117,996  
Loans, net of fees and costs   1,610,349       1,518,893       1,431,906       1,386,457       1,378,670  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (18,974 )     (18,805 )     (18,826 )     (18,758 )     (18,976 )
Loans, net of the allowance for loan and lease losses   1,591,375       1,500,088       1,413,080       1,367,699       1,359,694  
Restricted investment in bank stock   5,217       4,719       4,330       5,117       4,162  
Bank premises and equipment, net   12,835       12,185       11,883       11,806       8,242  
Bank owned life insurance   22,916       22,778       22,641       22,503       22,362  
Accrued interest receivable   6,008       5,108       4,848       5,009       5,080  
Deferred income taxes   5,722       4,467       3,190       1,413       1,457  
Servicing assets   12,807       12,860       13,396       12,765       11,932  
Goodwill   899       899       899       899       899  
Intangible assets   3,226       3,277       3,328       3,379       3,430  
Other assets   26,218       22,055       35,978       10,463       10,504  
Total assets $ 1,921,924     $ 1,853,019     $ 1,831,589     $ 1,713,443     $ 1,762,445  
                   
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Non-interest bearing $ 290,169     $ 291,925     $ 291,379     $ 274,528     $ 265,842  
Interest bearing                  
Interest checking   236,562       205,298       252,298       268,248       279,659  
Money market and savings deposits   709,127       728,886       688,117       697,628       670,101  
Time deposits   437,695       341,905       333,057       206,009       223,445  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,383,384       1,276,089       1,273,472       1,171,885       1,173,205  
Total deposits   1,673,553       1,568,014       1,564,851       1,446,413       1,439,047  
Short-term borrowings   23,458       59,136       36,136       41,344       22,278  
Long-term debt                           78,405  
Subordinated debentures   40,597       40,567       40,538       40,508       40,760  
Accrued interest payable   1,154       146       575       31       663  
Other liabilities   32,001       29,069       31,805       19,787       22,876  
Total liabilities   1,770,763       1,696,932       1,673,905       1,548,083       1,604,029  
                   
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock   6,566       6,561       6,556       6,535       6,506  
Surplus   84,848       84,359       84,177       83,663       82,508  
Treasury stock   (18,033 )     (11,896 )     (8,860 )     (8,860 )     (8,025 )
Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan   (1,602 )     (1,602 )     (1,602 )     (1,602 )     (1,768 )
Retained earnings   92,405       87,815       83,104       84,916       78,408  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (13,023 )     (9,150 )     (5,691 )     708       787  
Total stockholders’ equity   151,161       156,087       157,684       165,360       158,416  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,921,924     $ 1,853,019     $ 1,831,589     $ 1,713,443     $ 1,762,445  
                   
Common stock shares outstanding   5,844       6,037       6,129       6,108       6,108  
                                       

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Interest income $ 22,958   $ 20,037   $ 17,964   $ 18,248     $ 18,306
Interest expense   4,932     2,486     1,929     1,926       2,049
Net interest income   18,026     17,551     16,035     16,322       16,257
Provision (credit) for loan losses   526     602     615     (222 )     597
Non-interest income   10,224     10,403     13,102     17,086       22,122
Non-interest expense   20,261     19,706     21,433     23,737       25,481
Income before income tax expense   7,463     7,646     7,089     9,893       12,301
Income tax expense   1,665     1,708     1,554     2,174       2,863
Net Income $ 5,798   $ 5,938   $ 5,535   $ 7,719     $ 9,438
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   5,867     5,999     6,023     5,978       6,045
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99   $ 0.99   $ 0.92   $ 1.29     $ 1.56
                   
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   6,059     6,199     6,262     6,210       6,231
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96   $ 0.96   $ 0.88   $ 1.24     $ 1.52


  Segment Information
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2022   Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 17,664     $ 218     $ 144     $ 18,026     $ 15,777     $ 2     $ 478     $ 16,257  
Provision for loan losses   526                   526       597                   597  
Net interest income after provision   17,138       218       144       17,500       15,180       2       478       15,660  
Non-interest income   1,730       1,114       7,380       10,224       3,752       1,232       17,138       22,122  
Non-interest expense   11,354       780       8,127       20,261       10,633       802       14,046       25,481  
Income before income taxes $ 7,514     $ 552     $ (603 )   $ 7,463     $ 8,299     $ 432     $ 3,570     $ 12,301  
Efficiency ratio   58.54 %     58.56 %     108.01 %     71.72 %     54.45 %     64.99 %     79.73 %     66.39 %


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 50,197     $ 628     $ 785     $ 51,610     $ 45,340     $ (249 )   $ 1,698     $ 46,789  
Provision for loan losses   1,743                   1,743       1,292                   1,292  
Net interest income after provision   48,454       628       785       49,867       44,048       (249 )     1,698       45,497  
Non-interest income   6,267       3,671       23,790       33,728       8,477       3,531       58,894       70,902  
Non-interest expense   32,186       2,480       26,734       61,400       28,981       2,486       48,523       79,990  
Income before income taxes $ 22,535     $ 1,819     $ (2,159 )   $ 22,195     $ 23,544     $ 796     $ 12,069     $ 36,409  
Efficiency ratio   57.00 %     57.69 %     108.79 %     71.95 %     54.09 %     70.66 %     80.08 %     67.97 %


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

  Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
  Q3'2022   Q2'2022   Q1'2022   Q4'2021   Q3'2021
Income before income tax expense $ 7,463     $ 7,646   $ 7,089     $ 9,893     $ 12,301
Provision for loan losses   526       602     615       (222 )     597
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 7,989     $ 8,248   $ 7,704     $ 9,671     $ 12,898
                   
Bank $ 8,040     $ 7,458   $ 8,778     $ 6,829     $ 8,896
Wealth   552       749     519       286       432
Mortgage   (603 )     41     (1,593 )     2,556       3,570
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 7,989     $ 8,248   $ 7,704     $ 9,671     $ 12,898
                   
                   


  Net Interest Margin, (TEY), Excluding PPP Loans & PPPLF Borrowings
Yield on Interest Earning Assets, (TEY), Excluding PPP income
  Q3'2022   Q2'2022   Q1'2022   Q4'2021   Q3'2021
Net interest margin (TEY) (GAAP) 4.01 %   4.07 %   3.89 %   3.83 %   3.83 %
Impact of PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings (0.02)%   (0.12)%   (0.07)%   (0.07)%   (0.10)%
Net interest margin (TEY), excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings 3.99 %   3.95 %   3.82 %   3.76 %   3.73 %
                   
Yield on interest earning assets, tax equivalent (GAAP) 5.10 %   4.65 %   4.35 %   4.28 %   4.31 %
Impact of PPP loans (0.01)%   (0.11)%   (0.04)%   (0.05)%   (0.07)%
Yield on interest earning assets (TEY), excluding PPP income 5.09 %   4.54 %   4.31 %   4.23 %   4.24 %


  Allowance For Loan Losses to Loans, Net of Fees and Costs, Excluding PPP Loans and Loans at Fair Value
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Allowance for loan losses (GAAP) $ 18,974     $ 18,805     $ 18,826     $ 18,758     $ 18,976  
                   
Loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP)   1,610,349       1,518,893       1,431,906       1,386,457       1,378,670  
Less: PPP loans   (8,610 )     (21,460 )     (49,680 )     (88,245 )     (115,569 )
Less: Loans fair valued   (14,702 )     (16,212 )     (17,375 )     (17,558 )     (17,142 )
Loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 1,587,037     $ 1,481,221     $ 1,364,851     $ 1,280,654     $ 1,245,959  
                   
Allowance for loan losses to loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP)   1.18 %     1.24 %     1.31 %     1.35 %     1.38 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans, net of fees and costs, excluding PPP loans and loans at fair value (non-GAAP)   1.20 %     1.27 %     1.38 %     1.46 %     1.52 %


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 151,161     $ 156,087     $ 157,684     $ 165,360     $ 158,416  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (4,125 )     (4,176 )     (4,227 )     (4,278 )     (4,329 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   147,036       151,911       153,457       161,082       154,087  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   1,921,924       1,853,019       1,831,589       1,713,443       1,762,445  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (4,125 )     (4,176 )     (4,227 )     (4,278 )     (4,329 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,917,799     $ 1,848,843     $ 1,827,362     $ 1,709,165     $ 1,758,116  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)   7.67 %     8.22 %     8.40 %     9.42 %     8.76 %


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 188,386     $ 192,212     $ 194,347     $ 201,486     $ 196,009  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (4,125 )     (4,176 )     (4,227 )     (4,278 )     (4,329 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   184,261       188,036       190,120       197,208       191,680  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   1,921,714       1,852,998       1,831,461       1,713,318       1,762,415  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (4,125 )     (4,176 )     (4,227 )     (4,278 )     (4,329 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,917,589     $ 1,848,822     $ 1,827,234     $ 1,709,040     $ 1,758,086  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)   9.61 %     10.17 %     10.40 %     11.54 %     10.90 %
                   
  Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Book value per common share $ 25.86     $ 25.85     $ 25.73     $ 27.07     $ 25.94  
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets   0.70       0.69       0.69       0.70       0.71  
Tangible book value per common share $ 25.16     $ 25.16     $ 25.04     $ 26.37     $ 25.23  


