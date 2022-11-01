Rose Sanders Law Firm Explains What Type of Doctor a Person Should See After a Texas Car Accident
What Type Of Doctor Should I See After A Car Accident?
— Dr. Mark Sanders, M.D. FACCS
The first thing to know when a person chooses their doctor after an accident is that there are many different types of doctors who can help a person recover from injuries sustained in accidents. There are three main groups, physical medicine and rehab specialists (often known as physiatrists or orthopedic specialists), neurological surgeons, and primary care physicians such as family practitioners, internists, and general/internal medicine.
Depending upon where a person live, it's not unusual to find more than one type of physician available to treat injured patients; so before agreeing to see any particular doctor, try to get information about all of them. A person might even consider interviewing several providers prior to making a final decision.
Types of doctors you can see after a car accident. (Who should be seen first?)
When people are in an automobile crash, they need to take some steps right away. For starters, it is important that their airways have been kept open so they don't suffocate due to unconsciousness or inability to breathe normally. If someone has suffered traumatic brain injuries, there will be symptoms such as headaches and vomiting, loss of consciousness, and even coma. Another type of injury may include neck pain which could prevent them from moving properly for several days. To ensure a person’s health is taken care of, seek medical attention immediately. A person can also suffer serious bleeding if cuts appear on any part of the body. The person's vital signs needs to be checked at regular intervals until things return to normal. These measures will help keep everyone safe during this time.
If possible, get up out of bed and walk around while waiting for medical treatment. This helps reduce swelling and make sure blood continues flowing through the injured area. It also prevents infection by keeping dirt off of wounds.
What is a physiatrist?
A physiatrist is a doctor that specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation. Many physiatrists work in a hospital setting, although some work in private practice. Physiatrists are needed in a variety of places. You will find physiatrists all across the United States: from military hospitals to rehabilitation clinics, to private practices. The most common neuropathies, or nerve injuries/diseases, which physiatrists treat include spinal cord injury, carpal tunnel syndrome, stroke, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, and spinal disc injury.
What is an orthopedic specialist?
Orthopedic specialists are medical professionals who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of problems involving the musculoskeletal system. The musculoskeletal system includes the bones, muscles, joints, and other soft tissues of the body. Orthopedic specialists may treat children, adolescents, and adults. They may also manage related conditions. These conditions include bone deformities and injuries, joint diseases (such as arthritis), and muscle and tendon injuries.
What is a neurological surgeon?
A neurological surgeon is a doctor who specializes in neurosurgery. They operate on the nervous system and treat the brain, spinal cord, and their surrounding structures. They identify and diagnose neurological disorders and diseases, such as tumors and spinal malformations, and treat them using surgical methods and medications. A neurological surgeon treats a wide range of conditions such as cerebral hemorrhaging, tumors, and infections. In order to become a neurological surgeon, one must train for about 15 years as an undergraduate and a medical student, followed by 4-5 years of training as a resident.
What is a primary care physician?
A primary care physician is someone who is your main source of health care. This is both a medical doctor and a person with a lot of experience on the subject. A primary care physician is your first line of defense against certain illnesses and injuries. They are trained to help diagnose and treat the majority of health complications that you may experience. A primary care physician is highly recommended for anyone who does not have health insurance. They are the most affordable option and will help keep you healthier for longer.
How long does it take before your injuries heal? (How quickly do injuries heal?)
The doctor will ask questions about how the car accident happened, and give recommendations for treatment options - which may include pain medications or physical therapy to make a person feel better faster. An injured person can also get medical attention at an emergency room right after their collision if necessary. Depending upon what type of injury suffered and other medical factors, some people recover from their trauma more rapidly than others. In fact, a person’s body is in shock immediately after most accidents; this means that any symptoms are going to be acute when they appear, and subside as soon as possible. Some minor, short-term effects might show up during the first few days of recovery, but these usually resolve within a week or two, depending on whether or not the injured person had multiple serious/serious injuries like broken bones, internal bleeding, spinal cord damage, etc., or just one traumatic brain injury, whiplash, back strain, neck sprain, or muscle pull. Other less common problems may start showing up later – sometimes years after the accident.
How can I avoid having another car accident? (How can I prevent another car accident?)
In order to have a successful outcome in any type of auto collision case, it’s important that the right doctor is involved at all times.
The first step towards recovery should always begin with an evaluation by a qualified medical professional who knows how injuries are handled when they occur.
If a person vehicle has been damaged because another driver was negligent, the person might want to consult a El Paso Car accident lawyer with the Rose Sanders Law Firm as well; however, only a licensed attorney should handle legal matters related to personal injury cases since he/she understands what laws apply in these situations.
Charles Sanders
Rose Sanders Law Firm
+1 915-242-2200
