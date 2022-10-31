Submit Release
Agrify to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced it will host a conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be hosted by Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer, and Timothy Oakes, Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter in advance of the call.

  • DATE: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
  • TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET
  • WEBCAST (listen-only, live and available for replay): https://ir.agrify.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar
  • DIAL-IN DETAILS: (for those who would like to ask a question during the live call)
    • U.S. Participants: 1-877-407-9208
    • International: 1-201-493-6784
    • Conference ID: 13732566

About Agrify (Nasdaq:AGFY)

Agrify is a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, bringing data, science, and technology to the forefront of the market. Our proprietary micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (VFUs) enable cultivators to produce the highest quality products with unmatched consistency, yield, and ROI at scale. Our comprehensive extraction product line, which includes hydrocarbon, ethanol, solventless, post-processing, and lab equipment, empowers producers to maximize the quantity and quality of extract required for premium concentrates. For more information, please visit Agrify at http://www.agrify.com.

Company Contacts 

Agrify 
Timothy Oakes 
Chief Financial Officer 
tim.oakes@agrify.com
(781) 760-7512

Investor Relations Inquiries
Anna Kate Heller 
ICR 
agrify@icrinc.com

Media Inquiries
Justin Bernstein
MATTIO Communications
agrify@mattio.com


Primary Logo

