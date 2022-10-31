Coconut Water Market Size & Share Hit USD 3,246.64 million by 2027, Says The Insight Partners

Rising Application of Coconut Water in Food & Beverages Industry to Drive its Market Growth at CAGR of 14.0% during2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on Coconut Water Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Pure Coconut Water and Mixed Coconut Water), Packaging (Bottles, Pouches, and Cans), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online, and Others) The coconut water market was valued at US$ 1,142.09 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,246.64 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027.Coconut water is utilized to nutritionally functionalize and enrich a broad range of food and beverage products, including nutrition bars, cereals, dairy products, baked goods, drinks, snacks, sauces, and soup recipes. It is low in calories, and free of fat and cholesterol. Due to a higher content of electrolytes and the presence of carbohydrates, coconut water can be categorized in the group of isotonic drinks. Human body absorbs coconut water quicker than water; thus, it is usually used for treating dehydration associated with diarrhea or exercise. Besides, it is also highly used as an ingredient in plant-based beverages as it keeps sugar intake in check, improves flavor, and enhances overall nutritional value of the final product.Request sample PDF copy of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006888/ A few key players operating in the global coconut water market are Amy & Brian Naturals; C2O Pure Coconut Water, LLC; The Coca Cola Company (ZICO); Edward & Sons Trading Co.; Grace Kennedy Belize.; Green Coco Europe GmbH.; Harmless Harvest; MOJO ORGANICS INC.; PepsiCo, Inc.; and Taste Nirvana.The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019.According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~35,347,404 confirmed cases and 1,039,406 total deaths globally. The outbreak is affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The lockdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa is adversely affecting the global supply chains, manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America has hampered the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. Consequently, the food & beverage industry and sectors related to it wouldexperiencedecline in their growth.Presently, major coconut water providers are facing challenges in supply chain and receiving low demand for their products. Therefore, they are modifying and altering their supply chains to reinforce online presence and delivery measures to adapt with the present trend of online sales.Coconut water is free from cholesterol and fat. It is considered as a natural sports drink due to its high electrolyte content, including potassium, calcium, sodium, and magnesium, which helps regulate the fluid balance, prevent dehydration, and ensure proper muscle function. High potassium content also supports heart health and protects consumers against the risk of stroke by reducing blood pressure. Healthcare practitioners and dieticians recommend patients to consume coconut water instead of sugary drinks.Inquiry for Discount on Coconut Water Market @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006888/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144 Based on product, the coconut water market is further bifurcated into pure coconut water and mixed coconut water. The pure coconut water segment led the market with a higher share in 2019. Pure coconut water, also known as organic coconut water, is healthier than mixed or conventional coconut water. In its natural form, the pure coconut water is a rich source of sodium, potassium, and magnesium that proves to be the most beneficial for rehydration. Due to the easy availability of cultivable land for coconuts, market of pure coconut water is estimated to grow in the coming years.Based on packaging, the coconut water market is further segmented into bottles, pouches, and cans. The bottles segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. With the alternatives ranging from 50 ml to 1 L, bottled packaging has been one of the most preferred options among both the consumers and the manufacturers. The small-sized bottles are easy to carry and capable of storing adequate volume of coconut water. Bottles are also easy to transport in bulk as they do not get damaged easily. Sealed bottle caps help extend the shelf life of coconut water for some time that boosts the demand for bottled coconut water globally.To comprehend global Coconut Water market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006888/ Browse Related ReportsOrganic Coconut Water Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by TypeCoconut Products Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TypeAbout Us:The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.Contact Us:If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:Contact Person: Sameer JoshiE-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.comPhone: +1-646-491-9876

Coconut Water Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027