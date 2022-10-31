Unit Heater Market to reach $5.41 Billion by 2028 – The Insight Partners
Rising demand for low-noise operations, increasing integration of electric heaters with solar panels are the factors driving the unit heaters market.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “Unit Heaters Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Installation, Application, Product Type, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 5,417.1 million by 2028 from US$ 3,740.3 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
Unit heaters are available in various sizes and shapes. The next-generation unit heaters are designed with a greater emphasis on comfort, ease of use, automated operations, and remote control. Currently, unit heaters are integrated with warning indicators, fireproof materials, and explosion-proof features to make them user-friendly. Major manufacturers such as Qubino and Armstrong are working on incorporating intelligent technologies in their unit heaters. Heating equipment offered by Qubino features easy scheduling, remote access, energy tracking, color touchscreen, and sensor technologies.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Unit Heaters Market
The COVID-19 outbreak has affected global supply chains and business revenues due to factory shutdowns, border closings, and trade bans across the globe. Thus, the outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth rate of the global unit heater market and its ecosystem and players operating in this market.
Airtherm; Armstrong International Inc; Beacon Morris; Dunham-Bush Limited; KING ELECTRICAL MFG. CO; Kroll Energy GmbH; Reznor HVAC; Thermon Industries, Inc.; Trane; and Turbonics, Inc. are among the major companies operating in the unit heaters market.
Integration of Smart Technologies with Unit Heaters is Fueling the Growth of Unit heaters
Manufacturers such as Goodman Manufacturing Company and Qubino are also focusing on integrating the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in their unit heaters. Amana—a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment manufacturing company—is engaged in integrating intelligent communicating technology in unit heaters to automate the operations to offer a better consumer experience with high comfort. Furthermore, the incorporation of smart thermostats, Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi connection, and intelligent circuit boards is expected to raise the demand for smart unit heaters during the forecast period. For instance, unit heaters integrated with AI and machine learning better understand the consumer usage pattern and evaluate the time and duration of the usage, which further eliminates the user's requirement to operate the unit heater physically. Thus, integrating smart technologies with unit heaters is becoming a significant trend in the unit heater market.
Application-Based Market Insights
Based on application, the unit heater market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment led the unit heaters market in 2020. The expanding commercial sector and the increasing energy consumption are the factors boosting the adoption of unit heaters in this sector. The market will grow significantly due to a shift in focus toward energy-efficient commercial infrastructure and elevated demand for secure and safe heating units in commercial spaces.
The commercial applications include hospitals, clinics, holiday homes, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and commercial complexes. Growing number of commercial buildings and booming real estate industry worldwide are adding to the demand for unit heaters. According to the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, the commercial sector contributed a 71% share to the total GDP of the UK in 2019. The European Union is set to work on the development of new healthcare facilities and hospitals during 2021–2027. Under its EU4health program, it is extending support to hospitals and medical service providers. The EU4health program would spend ~USD 362 million in 2021.
