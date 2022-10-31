Fireart Studio Releases Their New Design Concept Case
Fireart Studio, the best renowned as an award-winning UX/UI design and product development company, releases its next case for Homely.WARSAW, POLAND, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireart Studio, the best renowned as an award-winning UX/UI design and product development company, releases its next case for Homely, a mobile application created especially for booking luxury properties.
An app design concept for luxury properties, Homely is specially created for the premium segment. The main goal of the platform is to offer high-level elegant and modern properties across Europe and South Africa. Homely is made for modern people who appreciate uniqueness and comfort.
The app manages to solve a range of industry problems. It helps to search modern unique properties that are hard to find that would meet the users’ expectations.
The search process usually takes much time, and not all applications are customized options for the users’ preferences. Travel apps cannot deliver essential and valuable travel data such as accommodation, rental services, security advice, etc.
Thus, the team had to offer various solutions to combat the problems. They made the onboarding process smooth with the registration steps to personalize the users’ preferences and allowed the app to deliver the most helpful info, so users may conveniently and quickly plan their vacations.
The Fireart designers needed to create a convenient search service with quick access to function accordingly. So, they applied User Personas, developed a Logo Concept, came up with the User Flow, Wireframes, and created an awesome UI Kit. They also deliberately picked the Typography & colors and applied a well-thought Signup, Onboarding, Search property, and Payment option, and designed an incredible Home page for the project.
About Fireart:
Fireart Studio remains an experienced UX/UI design establishment with a solid reputation in software design services both in Poland and overseas. The team regularly showcases their supreme achievements via their cases, dealing with product design and development for over a decade. They make it real to create beautiful and highly functional designs for enterprise clients, small businesses, and individuals with their startups to strive in business.
Fireart Studio has already proudly assisted the most ambitious startups, as well as global-scale companies like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, Swisscom, Swiss Fin Lab,. Feel free to get in touch any time you need expert design solutions from more than 80 skilled professionals on board with years of successful business expertise behind their activities.
Fireart Studio
Top-quality UI/UX Design & Development Services
+1 415-877-1612
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other