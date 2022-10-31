Membrane Pump Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2030

Pump Market

The global membrane pump market is forecasted to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in demand for membrane pumps from end-use industries, such as chemical, water & wastewater treatment, is expected to drive the membrane pump market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancement has resulted in an increase in the adoption of membrane pumps in many industries. However, a problem associated with pulsation is expected to hinder market growth.

Membrane pumps are part of the positive displacement pump group. An air motor propels it forward. The compressed air that is injected into the air chambers behind the membranes is used to move two membranes that are connected by a pump shaft back and forth. Membrane pumps are employed in a variety of industries, including construction and chemical industries due to their capacity to handle diverse types of fluids. The only stipulation is that compressed air should be available. Depending on the mechanism and operational needs of end-use applications, they are made in a variety of ways.

The rise in investment in water treatment facilities and the oil & gas industry is expected to be the main driver of the global membrane pump market. Increased demand for freshwater as a result of the rising population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization has boosted the market growth in developing countries. Many compact membrane pumps with simpler designs have been developed as a result of technological breakthroughs. This resulted in a rise in membrane pump usage across a wide range of sectors, resulting in the membrane pump market's consistent expansion during the forecast period. Moreover, membrane pumps provide qualities, such as variable flow control, minimal maintenance costs, and little downtime, that make them excellent for a wide range of applications. Membrane pumps are well suited to transfer poisonous and corrosive fluids without leakage in various offshore drilling applications, which is expected to boost the membrane pump market during the forecast period. These are some of the membrane pump market trends observed globally.

The membrane pump market is segmented on the basis of method, operation, discharge pressure, end-use industry, and region. By method, the market is classified into air operated and electrically-operated. By operation, the market is bifurcated into single and double. By discharge pressure, the market is classified into up to 80 bar, 80 to 200 bar, and above 200 bar. By end-use industry, it is classified into chemical, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

The membrane pump industry is consolidated in nature with a few players, such as EMEC s.R.l., Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, Ingersoll Rand, Leak-Proof Pumps, LEWA GmbH, SEKO S.P.A., TAPFLO AB, and Xylem, Inc. significant share of the market. These players have been adopting various strategies to gain a higher shares or to retain leading positions in the market.

Key Findings Of The Study

- The air-operated segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 5%.

- The double segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5%.

- The upto-80 bar segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 5.4%.

- The Water & Wastewater Treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane pump market in 2020.

- Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the membrane pump market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4%.

