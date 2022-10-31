Seattle College Expo™ to Award Thousands of Dollars to Students
The 5th annual event provides students access to institutions of higher learningWALNUT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual Seattle Black College Expo™ hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Renton High School, 400 South 2nd St., Renton, WA 98057. At the free event, students will have access to 30+ colleges, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and other educational institutions.
To support and connect with students in the Seattle/Pacific Northwest area, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) has again partnered with Renton School District and surrounding districts to help the “college-going rate” among Seattle area teens.
Sponsored by US Army ROTC, Toyota, Foundation Clothing Co, and NCRF TV the 5th Annual Seattle Black College Expo™ presents an opportunity for students to be accepted to a college on the spot, have their college application fees waived, and receive scholarships. This event will help high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. To promote college planning at an earlier age, parents are also encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade.
We are excited to be back in Seattle Live and In Person, students are excited it is in person again, and our goal is to award over 5 million dollars in scholarships. We are also going to give college students scholarships on site,” says NCRF Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
In addition to being connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops which include How to Pay for College, Booming Careers, How to Start a Business, 411 for Student Athletes, Hip Hop Legend YoYo How to Get A’s in English and Why Attend an HBCU.
For free registration visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement and eliminate workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
email us here