Connected Mining Market Latest Research Study provides extensive analysis of Current & Emerging Industry trends 2030
Connected Mining Market 2022 Recent Industry Developments, SWOT Analysis, Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2030NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Mining Market crossed US$ 13.2 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 30.7 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.
Connected Mining Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.
Key companies profiled in this research study are:
• ABB Ltd.
• Alastri
• Caterpillar Inc.
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Hexagon AB
• Intellisense.Io
• Rockwell Automation Inc.
• SAP SE
In this report, the Connected Mining market has been segmented based on:
System and Solution:
• Operational Data Processing and Analytics
• Smart Assets
• Smart Logistics
• Smart Control Systems
• Smart Safety
• Security System
• Remote Management Solution
Based on service :
• Consulting
• System Integration
• Support
• Maintenance
Based on Method:
• Surface Mining
• Underground Mining
Connected Mining Market is Experiencing a Rise in Demand For Digitalization:
The mining industry is widely adopting digitalized solution. IoT, AI, cloud technologies are inceasingly adopted by mining companies to achieve high productivity target and gain a competitive edge in the market. Increasing investment in virtual sensor, and AI tool ,IT infrastructure,is gaining opportunities in this market. Digital solutions provided by various companies enable mine operators to track real-time visibility, predictive maintenance in the surface, health of assets, and underground mining. New emerging trends of Industry 4.0 is boosting the use of technologies such as big data, autonomous robots, additive manufacturing, cloud computing, IoT, cybersecurity, and AR to support digital transformation of mining operations.
The reports cover key developments in the Connected Mining Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.
