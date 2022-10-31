Ball Bearing Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

ball bearing market report

The global ball bearing market size is expected to reach a value of US$ 50.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, the global ball bearing market size reached US$ 39.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 50.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

A ball bearing represents a rolling element comprising two ring-like tracks with small rotating metal balls. It provides a low and smooth friction motion that supports axial and radial loads. A ball bearing is durable and helps in maintaining an appropriate gap between the rotating parts while offering support to obtain the desired motion. In line with this, it assists in facilitating efficient power transmission, supporting weight, ensuring proper alignment of movable components, etc. A ball bearing is extensively used for efficiently transmitting power. As such, it finds wide-ranging applications in the manufacturing of high-speed and rotatory automobile parts, farm and medical equipment, defense machinery, etc.

Global Ball Bearing Market Trends:

The growing number of construction activities in the residential and commercial sectors, on account of the inflating income levels of individuals, is primarily driving the ball bearing market. Additionally, the escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs), owing to the rising consumer environmental concerns, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of ball bearings in windmill farms as they improve the reliability, efficiency, and performance of wind turbines is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, leading manufacturers are focusing on upgrading the functional capacity of ball bearings at lower costs and enhancing their features, such as reducing weight, decreasing energy consumption, lowering torque, increasing temperature range, strengthening the lifecycle, refining friction resistance, etc., which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of variants integrated with advanced sensor units that aid in digital monitoring of axial movement, rotation speed, deceleration, acceleration, etc., is anticipated to fuel the ball bearing market over the forecasted period.

The report cover the below key market segments:

By Application:

Automobile

General Engineering

Mining and Construction

Railways, Aerospace and Shipping

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

