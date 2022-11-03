Submit Release
The Viral Air Styler, Luxx Air Pro™, is Now Available Worldwide, Celebrating Women Empowerment

Secrecy Black By Luxx

Beauty Meets Innovation. Luxx believes in a world where beauty is accessible, effortless, and fun for all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxx Air Pro is Now Available Worldwide.

In response to popular customer demand, the technology-driven beauty company is now shipping internationally.

Luxx, the high quality, innovative and budget-friendly beauty company created by women to inspire confidence in women everywhere, today announces a significant step in the company’s ongoing expansion: Luxx beauty products now ship to all countries around the world.

Luxx’s rapid growth in product offerings throughout the past year resulted in increased demand to broaden shipping capacity. Previously only available in the United States and the United Kingdom, Luxx received feedback from around the globe requesting easier access to the company’s unique inventory. Luxx stock warehouses are now updated and ready for international shipping.

“It’s hard to find the right combination of quality and safety in beauty products, especially when looking for something that isn’t insanely expensive,” said Alice, a customer from Luxx Store. “I’ve had my eye on Luxx for a long time now, and I’m thrilled I can finally order Luxx products straight to my home.”

Luxx Air Pro is a styler and a dryer, all in one, allowing users to style and dry your hair at once without causing any extreme heat damage. Claimed to be one of the best hot air styler and volumizer, women of all hair types are fascinated by the Luxx Air Pro.

Expanding the amount of women who can access quality cosmetology worldwide is exactly in line with Luxx’s values. Luxx launched in 2020 with one goal in mind: help more women feel more confident. Focused on creating comprehensive beauty solutions that don’t break the bank, Luxx utilizes innovative technology to make high-end beauty easy for everyone.

To learn more about Luxx’s commitment to affordable, high-quality beauty, head to https://www.luxxstore.com/ and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

About Luxx
The Luxx Store started its journey with the motto Women Empowerment and has been committed to helping women acknowledge their worth since. Created by women for women, Luxx’s innovative technology cultivates comprehensive beauty solutions that empower women to curate high-end looks without high-end price tags. Luxurious yet accessible, Luxx provides high quality products that help women to fall in love with their true selves.

Luxx Store
Luxx Store Co., LLC
support@luxxstore.com
Style Like a Pro with Luxx Air Pro

