Coaching opportunity for Norfolk Island

Athletics Norfolk Island successfully submitted a recent grant application to World Athletics for an approved project. The project’s first stage was recruiting a coach to visit Norfolk and conduct coaching workshops at the Malcolm Champion Oval, both during and after school.

Appreciation must go to Oceania Athletics for their assistance with recruiting Mike Barber – Mike is one of Australia’s best athletics coaches, who’s impressive resume includes coaching the current two-time World Champion women’s Javelin thrower, Kelsey-Lee Barber.

Mike is a high-performance coach employed by Athletics Australia and was a multi-event athlete before his career in coaching. His broad knowledge of all the different athletics events has been invaluable during this week’s sessions. We were lucky to find a small period in Mike’s schedule on the world circuit where he was able to travel to Norfolk and give our local young athletes an invaluable experience.

