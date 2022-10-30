Submit Release
LAWSUIT ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed Against BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) in Connection with Proposed Sale of the Company at $9.50 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder lawsuit has been filed against BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS).

On September 28, 2022, Billtrust announced that it would be acquired by EQT X Fund, an affiliate of private equity firm EQT. According to the announcement, Billtrust stockholders are expected to receive only $9.50 per share for their stock. Notably, prior to the announcement of this proposed sale of the Company to EQT, several analysts had assigned a price target for BTRS shares above the buyout price.

The complaint alleges that Billtrust and certain of the Company’s senior executive officers and directors violated the federal securities laws (including by filing a materially incomplete and misleading proxy statement with the SEC) in connection with the proposed sale of the Company.

Billtrust shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/btrs-holdings-inc/ , for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


