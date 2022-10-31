Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC Interviewed in IdeaMensch Magazine

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a direct lender offering hard money loans in a wide range of options

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregg Pierce, managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC was featured in IdeaMensch Magazine. IdeaMensch is an interview platform for entrepreneurs, makers, and doers. Its purpose is to inspire action through the curation of daily interviews and content. It has conducted over 6,000 interviews with entrepreneurs, visionaries, and nonprofit leaders. Gregg Pierce is a notable financial expert who is known for his insights on hard money loans and their impact on the US economy. In the interview, Mr. Pierce offered his thoughts on a wide range of topics on entrepreneurism, the lending industry, and finance.

Mr. Pierce explained where the idea for Global Capital Partners Fund came from: “The idea for Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC came about because I saw a need in the market for a private global commercial lender that could provide quick and easy financing options for businesses. I wanted to create a company that could help businesses grow and succeed by providing them with the capital they need to get started or expand.”

Gregg Pierce went on to discuss what a typical day is like and how he makes it productive, how he brings ideas to life, and trends in the industry that he finds exciting. He also talked about what he does to be more productive as an entrepreneur: “I am very disciplined when it comes to my work schedule. I make sure that I set aside time each day to focus on my work and I stick to it. This allows me to stay focused and get things done more efficiently.”

Mr. Pierce shared what advice he would give himself starting out, a unique perspective on hard money lending and how it affects the economy, and one thing he does repeatedly and recommends everyone else should do. He discussed a strategy that has helped grow the business at Global Capital Partners: “I’ve found that one of the best strategies for growing a business is to build a strong team of people who share your vision and values. When you have a team of people who are all working towards the same goal, it makes it much easier to achieve success. Additionally, it’s important to delegate tasks and responsibilities so that you can focus on the most important aspects of running your business.”

After offering a business idea that readers could take action on and talking about overcoming failures as an entrepreneur, Gregg Pierce summarized a few key points for readers to remember:

“1. Be disciplined when it comes to your work schedule. Be sure to set aside time each day to focus on your work and stick to it. This will allow you to stay focused and get things done more efficiently.

2. You can't be afraid to take risks. Sometimes, in order to achieve something great, you have to put yourself out there and take a chance. Be brave and don't let the fear of failure hold you back from chasing your dreams.

3. The one thing that I recommend all entrepreneurs do is to always be learning. Whether it’s reading books, listening to podcasts, or taking classes, it’s important to continuously learn and grow. As an entrepreneur, you’re constantly facing new challenges and if you’re not continually learning, you won’t be able to keep up.”

About Gregg Pierce, managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC

Gregg Pierce is a notable financial expert who is known for his insights on hard money loans and their impact on the US economy. He currently works as the managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, where he provides guidance to business people from all industries. He has an excellent reputation for great client service, quick closing of loans, and a suite of lending options. Global Capital Partners is a private global commercial lender based in New York, offering many financing options, including: bridge financing, hard money loans, private lending, commercial real estate financing, structured joint venture financing, permanent financing, mezzanine financing, construction loans and acquisition financing. It is recognized as one of the best mortgage lenders due to its simple loan applications and quick processing. It has been highly successful and helped many clients over the years. Global Capital Partners has funded over $2 billion in transactions. From mortgages to land, development, and even equipment, its expertise in private loan financing allows it to quickly close on loans from $1MM to over $100MM.