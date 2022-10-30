More Hydrogen Refuelling Stations Are on Their Way for Melbourne and Sydney

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Australia's automotive industry calls for solutions for a more sustainable future, Clara Energy has partnered with Hydrogen Fuels Australia (H2FA) to provide Melbourne and Sydney with even more hydrogen refuelling stations. Experts in car removal, Melbourne-based auto recyclers It Matters To You, explains why this is a significant step toward a greener auto industry.

Research is increasingly revealing that the way forward towards sustainability in the automotive sector in Australia is not by way of electric vehicles as was once thought, explains It Matters To You. Instead, experts are pushing for an uptake of green hydrogen fuel, which requires a much lower volume of rare earth materials to manufacture and releases significantly fewer carbon emissions than electric vehicle manufacturing has been proven to.

Although the technology required to mass produce green hydrogen exists and is readily available, governments have been slow to implement it. Clara Energy and H2FA have taken matters into their own hands and are now developing their own refuelling sites, one in Truganina, Victoria, and the other in Tarcutta, New South Wales, which is halfway between Sydney and Melbourne.

It Matters To You reports that a representative from H2FA stated that this move will "decarbonise heavy freight and ultimately lead to the complete displacement of diesel for green hydrogen." The building of these refuelling sites will be the first time Australia has produced and distributed green hydrogen at this scale, marking a significant step towards sustainability for the industry.

The Tarcutta refuelling station is set to open in 2025 and will be powered primarily by solar energy. Four more hydrogen refuelling sites are planned along the Hume Highway between Victoria and Sydney and will help Australia along its way to net zero. For more information about sustainable auto recycling or cash for cars, Melbourne residents can contact It Matters To You today.

