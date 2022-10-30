2022 U.S.-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue

The 26th U.S.-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue will be held November 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Senior Bureau Official for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) Erin Barclay and Vietnamese Assistant Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet will lead their respective delegations in the dialogue. The U.S. delegation to Vietnam will also include Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain, Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Desirée Cormier Smith, DRL Senior Advisor for Strategy and Indigenous Rights Michael Orona, and East Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau’s Mainland Southeast Asia (EAP/MLS) Office Director Robert Ogburn.

The dialogue will cover a wide range of human and labor rights-related issues, including freedoms of expression and association; freedom of religion or belief; rule of law and legal reform; and the rights of members of marginalized populations, including ethnic minority groups, LGBTQI+ persons, and persons with disabilities, as well as individual cases of concern.

The U.S. delegation will also hold discussions with government officials and members of civil society in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

The promotion of human rights is an essential element of U.S. foreign policy and key to our ongoing engagement with Vietnam under the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership. We are committed to continuing candid and results-based discussions with the Vietnamese government on these issues.

