Submit Release
News Search

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,148 in the last 365 days.

2022 U.S.-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue

The 26th U.S.-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue will be held November 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Senior Bureau Official for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) Erin Barclay and Vietnamese Assistant Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet will lead their respective delegations in the dialogue. The U.S. delegation to Vietnam will also include Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain, Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Desirée Cormier Smith, DRL Senior Advisor for Strategy and Indigenous Rights Michael Orona, and East Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau’s Mainland Southeast Asia (EAP/MLS) Office Director Robert Ogburn.

The dialogue will cover a wide range of human and labor rights-related issues, including freedoms of expression and association; freedom of religion or belief; rule of law and legal reform; and the rights of members of marginalized populations, including ethnic minority groups, LGBTQI+ persons, and persons with disabilities, as well as individual cases of concern.

The U.S. delegation will also hold discussions with government officials and members of civil society in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

The promotion of human rights is an essential element of U.S. foreign policy and key to our ongoing engagement with Vietnam under the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership.  We are committed to continuing candid and results-based discussions with the Vietnamese government on these issues.

Follow Senior Bureau Official Barclay’s trip on the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor’s Facebook and Twitter @StateDRL and Instagram @usa_humanrights.

For media inquiries, please contact DRL-Press@state.gov.

You just read:

2022 U.S.-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.