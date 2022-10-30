According to Experts, Building a Pergola on a Deck is a Great Way to Maximise the Space and Function of an Outdoor Area and It's Easier to Do Than Most People Might Think

Building a pergola on a deck provides shade, shelter and privacy and the design can seamlessly connect with the surrounding backyard with the addition of trailing plants and vines.

/EIN News/ -- ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent South Australian building company, Softwoods, explains that building a pergola on a deck maximises the potential of the outdoor space, making it useable all year around, regardless of the weather. Offering various build options such as supplying DIY structures as well as a full-service design and build solution, Softwoods says careful planning is the key to ensure the safety and longevity of the structure.

Softwoods says during the design phase, the size and function of the pergola will need to be determined. The pergola can cover the entire deck or just a section, leaving some of the deck immersed in sunlight. Homeowners should think about how the pergola and deck will be used in their day-to-day life. Ensuring the pergola provides enough cover from the elements for the seating area will maximise the potential of the outdoor area.

While it's recommended to construct the deck and pergola at the same time, Softwoods says a pergola can be built on an existing deck, with some careful planning. Your primary concern in building onto an existing deck is ensuring your footings are secure and that your pergola will be sufficiently engineered to guarantee stability.

Opting for ready-made pergolas that attach to decking is an option for those who are keen DIY-ers. Softwoods provides DIY pergolas and decking directly to the public. These kits offer a huge range of options in various timber varieties, shapes, sizes and design combinations or the kits can be tailored to suit individual needs.

Once the structures are in place, training a trailing plant or vine to grow over the pergola will help to create a seamless connection to the backyard. Training the plant to grow in one direction will ensure the vines don't get tangled on the trellis. Softwoods recommends considering keeping the vining plant in a pot so the vines can easily be cut back.

For expert advice on building outdoor structures or to find out more about their cost-effective full design and build service, contact Softwoods today.

