CERTiFi by Mercy College to Host Cannabis Education Forum in Manhattan

CERTiFi by Mercy College will host a Fall Cannabis Forum on Friday, November 4 at Mercy College's Manhattan Campus in Herald Square. The forum, focused on cannabis education, aims to equip the community with the knowledge and tools to navigate the cannabis industry. This is particularly timely as New York State continues to move toward a full rollout of the recreational cannabis market.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) October 30, 2022

Dasheeda Dawson, founding director of Cannabis NYC and the Forum's keynote speaker, will focus on New York City's cannabis initiative.

The event will also include moderated panels in which several industry leaders and legislators will discuss equity and entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry. Panelists include Carlene Pinto from Latinas Grow; Coss Marte from ConBody; Jeffrey Starr, a medical cannabis educator; Luis Merchan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Flora Growth Corporation; Mary Pryor, Cannaclusive; Phillip Ellison from The Harlem Convening; Raziq Seabrook from the NYS Cannabis Chamber of Commerce; Regina L. Smith from the Harlem Business Alliance; Von Franklin from 500 Men Making a Difference; representatives from local government and more.

Gil Christie, president of leading cannabis education provider Green Flower, will also give an overview of the cannabis education courses and certificates offered through CERTiFi by Mercy College, including the Business of Cannabis certificate and the Advanced Dispensary Associate certificate.

"The Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact is proud to offer this public forum bringing together industry experts from the public and private sectors to provide a venue for discussing the economic opportunities and social equity implications of the emerging cannabis industry in New York," said Brian Amkraut, vice president and general manager of workforce credentialing and community impact. This event reflects Mercy College's overall commitment to serving the local community with educational programming that can make a different in people's lives."

The Fall Cannabis Forum furthers Mercy College's work as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving Institution by providing pathways to economic opportunity and creating access to the cannabis industry for people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by cannabis policy.

The Fall Cannabis Forum will take place at Mercy College's Manhattan Campus at 47 W. 34th Street, New York NY on Friday, November 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free to adults ages 21+. The first 50 people to RSVP will receive a free copy of Dawson's book. Interested parties can RSVP online. Space is limited.

To learn more about CERTiFi by Mercy College, please visit certifi.mercy.edu, or contact certifi@mercy.edu or (914) 888-5CER.

About Mercy College

Founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy College is an independent, coeducational college that offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs within five schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The vibrancy of the College culture is sustained by a diverse student body from around the region. The College offers campuses in Dobbs Ferry, the Bronx and Manhattan as well as online offerings.

About CERTiFi by Mercy College

CERTiFi by Mercy College is an initiative led by Mercy College's Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact that is designed to help learners with or without college degrees further their careers, advance their skills and gain credentials that are vital in today's workforce. Learners can reskill or upskill by enrolling in a diverse array of courses and certificate programs curated from various providers on topics including cannabis education, software development and design, insurance sales, marketing, food truck entrepreneurship, nonprofit management and small business management.

