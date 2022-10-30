Party leader arrives in Beijing, starting China visit

VIETNAM, October 30 - BEIJING — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and his entourage arrived in Beijing on Sunday afternoon, starting his official visit to China at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.

Prominent among his entourage are Võ Văn Thưởng, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat; Trương Thị Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission; General Tô Lâm, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence; and Lê Minh Khái, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister.

He was welcomed at the Beijing airport by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC); and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Sao Mai.

The visit by Party leader Trọng is to highlight the foreign policy, including the affirmation of Việt Nam’s consistent advocate of taking the relations with China as a top priority in the foreign policy, hoping for long-term, stable, and more effective and practical relations in the spirit of the common perceptions by high-ranking leaders of the two parties and states; and at the same time to make clear Việt Nam’s concerns, just stance and legitimate interests.

The visit is to express support to the development advocates and ideologies of the 20th congress of the CPC beneficial to peace, cooperation, and development; and the “leading nucleus” position of General Secretary Xi Jinping established by the CPC.

It is also to boost China’s policy on friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam. — VNS