Bravo Home Products increases curb appeal, improves efficiency, and enhances quality of life one home at a time.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Home Products is pleased to announce the new improved Bravo Retractable Window Screen line.

Bravo Home Products now provides a one shop solution for retractable window screens for homes, businesses, patios, terraces or gardens in a creative and functional way. Bravo Home Products custom build all of our retractable window screens to fit your window frame measurements. They are typically screened with a fibreglass insect window screen in charcoal fabric.

Bravo Home Products can custom build a retractable screen to fit most any size window, they fit inside of the window casement making them virtually invisible, and are made of the finest materials for the best fit and finish in the industry. A retractable window screen is there when you need it, and out of sight when you don’t.

They enhance the beauty of a home by eliminating the presence of screens around the home. They will offer you an unobstructed view through your windows, along with easy access to cleaning of the glass.

Motorized screens can be retrofitted to existing structures with weatherproof cassettes. For new construction, there is the option to build into the header and columns during construction to create a screened in porch that completely disappears when retracted. Bravo Retractable Window Screens allow 20% more sunlight to enter your home as opposed to traditional window screens. Bravo Retractable Screens allow the summer night’s breeze or early morning sunshine into the home. Simply open the windows and power these screens down. They’ll keep insects like mosquitoes, gnats, and flies out of the home as well.

To close the windows, use the remote to power the screens up into the frame housing. This will not only keep them out of sight, but also away from dirt, damage, and oxidation. Bravo Retractable Screens are designed to make them last much longer than outdoor window screens, so they’re a sound investment for your home.

Bravo Retractable Screens work best as a motorized system. The control of the screens can be incorporated into a home smart system. All the motorized porch screens use radio frequency technology, allowing owners to operate their screens from up to 60 feet/20m away. Homeowners can operate the motorized screens through a home automation system, cell phones, or wireless in-wall remotes. Install these easy-to-use retractable window screens to get the most out of your windows. Each screen purchase includes a complete hardware package and installation instructions.

Bravo Home Products have a reputation of going above and beyond to take care of our customers.

To learn more about the benefits of having our large retractable screens for doors, awnings, or windows, contact Bravo Home Products today. We will be happy to provide you with a price quote over the phone, along with a free consultation.

If you have questions about retractable window screens please feel free to contact us at 1-800-446-1626 for more information.