There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,044 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar
News Provided By
October 29, 2022, 23:45 GMT
Share This Article
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today. The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine.
You just read:
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar
News Provided By
October 29, 2022, 23:45 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.