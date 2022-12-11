KokTailz Dating App launches “Set A Date” Feature

This platform will provide a sophisticated section to set up dates and make reservations from the app in the messenger.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based off the user interests, hobbies, and preferred food. Google Places will display locations to meet for Coffee, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, places to take nice walks, clubs, and lounges to have drinks. These suggestions will include reviews and ratings. Both users can agree on the place, time, and date. Even call from the app to make a reservation if needed. All done from the messenger, making it so you never have to leave off the app.

KokTailz app for meeting new people is also introducing a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections.

Allowing users to choose appearance filters like body type, ethnicity, age, and height. Selecting between male, female, and transgender. Sexual orientations, including straight, gay, lesbian, and bisexual. These are the ingredients that KokTailz use to get our users connecting with their ideal mate. While our efficient algorithm gets them closer to who they share the same hobbies and interests with.

Google play download - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.koktailz.app

Apple store download - https://apps.apple.com/app/koktailz/id1617331971

KokTailz a free dating app, represents partying, having fun, meeting new people, dating, romance, casual hook-ups, meeting up at nice places around the city to have drinks, coffee, or a meal. KokTailz represents amazing different types of people. KokTailz is about diversity, culture, and different personalities. available on Apple store available on Google play.

KokTailz top dating app brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People. Download today and make dating easier with KokTailz. For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook ups. Those looking for long lasting relationships.