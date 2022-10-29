RE: Traffic Notification - Jericho

State of Vermont

VT Route 15 in the area of Old Pump Rd in Jericho is back open for travel. Please drive safely.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 15 in the area of Old Pump Rd in Jericho is down to one lane due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.