A FRIEND INDEED

Author Marilyn Wassmann composes a tale about two different animals finding friendship.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friendship can make life worthwhile! Author Marilyn Wassmann pens a tale through a poem-style book, "The Opossum and the Cats"— a narrative where a pregnant mother cat seeks safety in an opossum's house. As they share a home, an opossum and a family of cats develop an odd friendship. What at first looks to be a strange encounter quickly turns into a charming and unique tale.
Barbara Bamberger Scott from Pacific Book Review praises poet Marilyn B. Wassmann. “Wassman’s words are smooth and pleasing, while conveying a great deal of pertinent information about the two animal types involved in her story. Readers or listeners will garner new knowledge about opossums and their habits, and their understanding of cats and kittens will also be enhanced when seen as characters in Wassmann’s lively tale.”
Barbara further emphasized the educational and engaging qualities of her disciplines in her children's books for both younger and older readers.
Author and poet Marilyn B. Wassmann was born in a leap year and has experience working at the Library of Congress as an art cataloger. With the help of her husband Paul, Wassmann has successfully published What The Wind Blew In in addition to the children's book The Opossum and the Cats. Wassmann and her husband are currently residing in Hyattsville, Maryland, along with some fish, a rabbit, a cat, and three dogs.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
