NEW FOUND FRIEND
Author Marilyn Wassmann tells a tale of an opossum finding a new friend.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even though life might be challenging, having a friend can make things easier. "The Opossum and the Cats" is a story of friendship between two different creatures written by Marilyn B. Wassmann that will amuse readers and touch their hearts.
While the opossum was out searching for food one rainy night, a pregnant cat looking for a place to give birth to her babies would be found by him in his own home. The opossum noticed his attachment to the family was growing when the kittens were in danger one day and he intervened to save them. On an unforeseen occurrence, two different creatures became buddies.
A heart-warming account of how protective the opossum is of the mother and kittens, the author tells a story that serves as an inspiration to many that helping others in different kinds of ways can return one’s happiness back in ten folds.
Artist, author, and poet Marilyn B. Wassmann worked as a cataloger at the Library in Congress before she retired back in 2011. Today, she resides in a city in Prince George’s County, Hyattsville, Maryland. She also enjoys drawing and painting in her spare time which only proves that her creativity has reached millions of people all over the world.
Know more about the wonderful author by visiting her website at https://marilynwassmann.com/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17148861775 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other