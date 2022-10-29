A ROOM FOR FRIENDSHIP
Author Marilyn Wassmann composes a beautiful book about the friendship between two different animals.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making friends might be simple, but discovering new buddies can be challenging, especially when it happens unexpectedly. Author Marilyn B Wassmann presents "The Opossum and the Cats" which tells a tale of two different animals. A pregnant cat was about to give birth one rainy night, and the only refuge she could find was the opossum's house. As a result, the opossum gave her shelter, and the cat and her kittens gradually developed a bond.
Readers interested in friendship stories will find it to be a fascinating read. This book can also be entertaining while being informative, something that can be taught in schools, and even a bedtime story for kids at home.
Born in a leap year, Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann has four degrees: two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Wassmann has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group. In 2010, with the support of her husband, she released the book titled What the Wind Blew In. She enjoys drawing and painting, in addition to writing poetry, and uses these activities as a creative outlet to strengthen her talent for her readers all around the world.
Read more about Marilyn B. Wassmann’s book, The Opossum and the Cats by purchasing it on Amazon. Also available in Kindle, Audiobook, Hardcover, and Paperback.
