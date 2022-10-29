The DRIPBaR Launches Newest Franchise in Scottsdale, AZ

The DRIPBaR is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Scottsdale, AZ on November 13th, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DRIPBaR is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Scottsdale, Arizona on November, 13th 2022. The franchise has approximately 500+ additional locations in the pipeline.

The DRIPBaR Scottsdale is thrilled to introduce intravenous (IV) therapy to the people of Scottsdale. After witnessing the true healing power of IV therapy firsthand, Lenna Murray was inspired to bring these cutting-edge therapies to the people of her hometown.

Customers will have a variety of IV Lifestyle Drips & IV Health Support Drips to choose from, including the popular Powerpack and Allstar drips, as well as Botox, Dysport, and Fillers. This particular location will also be one of the first to feature a Vitality Booth, which offers a suite of services including Red Light Therapy and Halotherapy. All of these services are designed to help customers look and feel their very best – whether they are looking for a quick boost or more of a long-term wellness solution.

For those who don't have time for a full vitamin infusion but would still like the benefits, clients can choose one of five IM Quick Shots that give the body a boost in just five minutes!

Designed to offer quick doses of powerful and optimally-balanced nutrients and formulas, The DRIPBaR's infusions are popular for boosting energy, hydrating, detoxing, and improving overall health and vitality.

To celebrate their arrival, The DRIPBaR Scottsdale is offering 50% off any service plus a FREE B12 quick shot on your first visit. Appointments can be booked here!

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016 and franchised in late 2019, The DRIPBaR is a nationwide-based franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies.

Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness. With a focus on ever-evolving treatments and medical advancements, the franchise hopes to shorten the gap between concierge and treatment-based medicine.

With 30+ locations currently open and operating, The DRIPBaR already has more than 500 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states. For more information, visit http://www.thedripbar.com.

The DRIPBaR Scottsdale

14676 N Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Suite #137

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 550-8369

