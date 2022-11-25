5 Important Holiday Fire Safety Tips
The US Fire Administration shows that during the holiday season, fires are much more likely to occur. No one wants to ruin the season with a devastating fire.
The US Fire Administration shows that during the holiday season, fires are much more likely to occur. No one wants to ruin the season with a devastating fire.
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC wants to be sure that everyone enjoys the holiday season in a happy and safe manner. Here are five tips to make that a reality.
#1: Pay Attention During Food Preparation
“The statistics are pretty convincing,” says Anderson. “Forty-eight percent of home fires start while cooking food. That means everyone should think about safety when preparing those holiday meals.”
To do that, here are a few tips:
● Never leave the kitchen unattended when food is on the stove
● Know how to put out flames if something in a pot catches on fire
● Never leave the burners on once the food is prepared
● Don’t leave pots and pans on a hot burner, even if the burner has been turned off
● Follow all directions when using a turkey fryer, including using it outdoors away from trees and buildings
● Always have a fire extinguisher in the kitchen
#2: Indoor Decorations Can Be Hazardous
Many people enjoy decorating with lights and candles. However, these can be hazardous if the right safety precautions are not followed.
When decorating with electric lights or candles, be sure to:
● Check all cords - Throw away any decoration with a frayed or damaged cord
● Hang decorations with care - Don’t nail, staple, or place tacks through the cord when hanging them for use
● Never use candles near small children
● Extinguish all candles before leaving the room or going to bed for the night
● Place Christmas trees at least three feet away from a heat source
● Turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving the house or going to bed
● Never use real candles on a Christmas tree
● Throw away Christmas trees that have become dry and brittle
#3: Outdoor Decorations Can Also Be Hazardous
“Most people enjoy looking at festive lights. However, most people don’t understand that these beautiful light displays can also be dangerous if not set up and maintained properly,” Anderson states.
Her are three things to consider when decorating outdoors:
● Do not use indoor decorations outdoors. Decorations should have a tag designating whether they are meant for indoor or outdoor use.
● Be sure that cords are not in standing water
● Cords can be easily damaged, so be sure not to pinch them in doors, windows, or under furniture
● Make sure lights are not pressed against flammable materials
#4: Keep Intentional Fire Where It Belongs
“There are many reasons for having a fire, like burning a candle or roasting hot dogs. The point is to be sure that these intentional fires don’t spread,” says Anderson.
● After lighting a fire, place matches and lighters away from a child’s reach
● Make sure cigarettes are completely extinguished before throwing them away
● Do not throw hot charcoal into a trash can or into the woods
● Never start a fire in windy conditions
● Fire pits, burn piles, grills, and other open flames should be at least 10 feet away from the home
#5: Enjoy Fireworks With Safety in Mind
“In Florida, residents are allowed to use fireworks three times a year - July 4th, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, that means that many people have no idea how to use them safely,” suggests Anderson.
Although fireworks are a nice addition to a holiday celebration, they can be dangerous unless following these safety precautions:
● Check local laws before setting off fireworks because some local municipalities do not allow them even during the holidays
● Never let children play with fireworks unsupervised
● Fireworks belong outdoors. Never use any fireworks inside including sparklers and firecrackers.
● Set off fireworks away from trees and buildings
● Never relight a firework that didn’t work properly the first time
