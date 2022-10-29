Red Wine Market Overview and Scope, Share by Applications Forecast, 2021-2028

These factors are propelling high demand for red wine majorly across the regions of Western Europe and North America red wine markets.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best "Red Wine" is an alcoholic beverage which is produced by fermenting the dark grapes and the color of the red wine vary from light to dark depending over the acid present in the wine. The color of the wine determines the age of the red wine. The darker the color the older the wine; this occurs due to the reaction between the molecules present in the wine due to aging. The red wine market size was valued at $182.0 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $278.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

On the basis of product type, the global market is categorized into cabernet sauvignon wine, merlot wine, syrah/shiraz wine, and others. In 2020, the cabernet sauvignon wine segment accounted for the highest market share owing to its richness in flavor and tannins, which is good for brain and also it fights inflammation.

Major Key Players:

Some of the major players profiled in the red wine market analysis include The Carlyle Group, Brown-Forman, Campari Group, Castel Winery Plc., Caviro sca, Constellation Brands, Inc., Rémy Cointreau, The Wine Group, Treasury Wine Estates, and Viña Concha y Toro.

Lucrative packaging in terms of wine includes color, shape, and packaging of the red wine container. The key red wine market players are investing into packaging and labeling to get distinctiveness and centrality in their products. Moreover, the key players are coming up with new packaging styles which are handy and attractive. Likewise, in Australia, some market players introduced red wine packaging in can and are selling their wines in 250 ml cans with ring-pull tabs. In addition, the cans are made of aluminum and have a shelf life of five years, and are convenient for single or two-glass servings.

Segmentation:

The red wine market is segmented on the basis of product type, pricing, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into cabernet sauvignon wine, merlot wine, syrah/shiraz wine, and others. By pricing, the market is divided into mass and premium. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into on-trade and off-trade. Region wise the market is categorized into North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Portugal. and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

