Mexico Fashion Show 2022 Returns to Its Natural Environment, Hacienda Tres Ríos, to Present the Most Avant Garde Latin American Fashion

Riviera Maya, Mexico.-

CANCUN QUINTANA ROO (PRWEB) October 29, 2022

With all the prestige and influence it has gained from its previous editions, the Mexico Fashion Show returns to Grupo Sunset World's Hacienda Tres Ríos, in the Riviera Maya, to present its 2022 version with the most recent clothing collections from renowned Latin American designers and, as is tradition, this celebration of fashion and style will open on November 3 with a cocktail in which the famous designers will meet with special guests, members and guests of Sunset World.

The event will continue on November 4 in the afternoon on runways through the exuberant mangrove walks of the Tres Ríos Natural Park. Later, all the guests will gather for the welcome cocktail that will kick off the stellar runway in which attendees will be able to admire the creative proposals of these designers who this year focus mainly on sustainability, social responsibility and regionalism.

The audience will surely be surprised by the urban silk designs by Colombian Daniella Batlle, the non-binary creations by Guillermo Jester, the handcrafted embroidery by Vero Díaz from Yucatan, the audacious proposals using haute couture techniques by Pánuco and the minimalism in bamboo linen by Germán Ruíz from Guanajuato. Once the stellar catwalk is over, invitees will be able to purchase the clothes of these designers while enjoying a fun party.

"Mexico Fashion Show and Hacienda Tres Ríos have managed to create a special partnership in which both brands benefit," said Martha Richardson, Corporate Director of Operations of Grupo Sunset World. "We offer the Mexico Fashion Show the ideal ecological setting to present collections with a sustainable trend, and for Hacienda Tres Ríos this fashion party is the opportunity for friends and members to gather," she concluded.

Hacienda Tres Ríos is the only environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya and a truly comprehensive All Inclusive Plan. Enjoy architecturally acclaimed accommodations, fine dining, world-class spa services, and dazzling experiences at the exclusive Tres Ríos Nature Park with guided tours through mangrove forests, swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking along winding natural rivers or simply unwind on its peaceful beaches.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, as of February 2020, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels were recently updated and expanded for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

