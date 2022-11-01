GLPBIO LAUNCHES A NEW THERAPEUTIC AGENT MCC950 SODIUM
EINPresswire.com/ -- GlpBio, one of China's leading biotech companies, launches a new therapeutic agent MCC950 Sodium, which can be used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and auto-inflammatory conditions. Due to the action of NLRP3 inflammasome inhibition, it can be used in the treatment of various kinds of syndromes and diseases. The discovery of this new inhibitory molecule leads the clinical approaches to treat inflammatory disorders including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Spontaneous colitis, Cholestasis liver injuries, etc.
MCC950 SODIUM
Recent research conducted on the various kinds of inflammatory diseases and the autoimmune disease has described the importance of inflammatory inhibitory molecules particularly of NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, which can block the activation of the NLRP3, so that the inflammatory process, which can lead to various kinds of disease despite of the fact that what disease affects a specific organ , can stop. In the past decades, this inflammasome is of greater concern for scientists to treat inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. To overcome this problem GlpBio launches “MCC950 Sodium” which can effectively target the NLRP3 inflammasome to inhibit the process of inflammation. Moreover, this discovery of the anti-inflammatory action of MCC950 sodium has developed a new concept of a treatment regime for autoimmune diseases and of inflammatory diseases, which are somewhat difficult to treat through current therapy approaches due to some limitations. Different studies explained by the researchers, revealed the successful use of this drug in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease is a type of neuro-inflammatory disease, in which there is the degeneration of the neurons by inflammatory mediators, particularly by IL-10 and IL-1beta. These two inflammatory mediators initiate the activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. MCC950 sodium not only blocks the release of these inflammatory mediators, but also inhibits the degenerative process in neurons.
Similarly, MCC950 Sodium can actively be used as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of atherosclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and spontaneous colitis. Recent studies reported on MCC950 indicate that, it can actively block the NLRP3 inflammasome that in return reduce the infiltration of the monocytes/ macrophages, thereby reducing the formation of plaques in blood vessels.
Multiple sclerosis is a type of autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system starts an immune response against the body’s tissue particularly damaging the myelin sheath of neuronal cells. A study published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation revealed the involvement of the inflammasome in the Pathogenesis of MS. So, the MCC950 can inhibit the pro-inflammatory proteins and NLRP3 to suppress the inflammatory process, thereby improving the conditions of MS patients.
Another condition in which this new drug “MCC950 Sodium “gives significant benefits is spontaneous colitis. A recent study conducted on this explained that, it can effectively treat the condition of spontaneous colitis in the mouse. They also explained that spontaneous colitis in mouse mimics spontaneous colitis in humans but it is not yet reported in humans. This new drug can significantly inhibit inflammatory mediators like IFNγ, IL-1β which initiates inflammation. This can also block the caspase1 enzyme, thus there will be no activation of the inflammasome.
Last but not the least, this drug “MCC950 Sodium” can also provide its therapeutic action in cholestasis liver injuries. It not only treats the condition by decreasing the activation of the inflammasome NLRP3 but also inhibits the infiltration of the macrophages, so that there will be no hepatic cell death. MCC950 also inhibits the process of liver fibrosis by blocking the signaling pathway of toll-like receptors. Hence there will be no inflammasome activation and no inflammatory process.
Contact us
Henry
