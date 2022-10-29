HomeTown Health Recognizes Rural Hospital Leaders & Partners with Annual Awards

HomeTown Health honors rural hospital leaders, facilities and business partners with annual awards

CUMMING, Ga., Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeTown Health, LLC held its 23rd Annual Fall Conference at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia, October 19-21, 2022. The annual event includes breakout sessions and presentations from industry experts, hospital leaders, established public figures and healthcare leaders on a local and state level. Additionally, it is a time where HomeTown Health recognizes rural hospital employees for their success at their facility during the previous year.

"It is truly our pleasure to work alongside hospital leaders throughout the state that serve in rural facilities. It is an even greater pleasure to be able to recognize those leaders as they excel in their facilities which positively impact their communities each year," says Kristy Thomson, COO of HomeTown Health.

Evans Memorial Hospital was chosen as the 2022 Hospital of the Year for providing exemplary commitment in rural hospital leadership by adopting "best practices" for rural hospital improvement, maintaining a commitment to staff education, advocating to state policymakers while emphasizing technological advances and showcasing a dedication to superior patient care.

Damien Scott, CEO at Emanuel Medical Center, was recognized as the recipient of the 2022 Hospital Leader of the Year, recognized for exemplary leadership and dedication to patient care, employee excellence, innovation solutions and efforts.

Jill Brown, CFO of Liberty Regional Medical Center, received the 2022 CFO of the Year award for outstanding leadership in hospital finance, including a demonstrated commitment to excellence in financial practices, best practices in strategic partnerships, and revenue cycle management.

Samantha Allen, Assistant Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, was announced as the 2021 Business Office Leader of the Year, "Chosen for outstanding leadership in sharing best practices in the business office and for your commitment to excellence, to employee education, business partner endorsement and revenue cycle improvement."

Linda Coleman, Chief Nursing Officer at Candler County Hospital was recognized as the 2022 Nurse Executive of the Year, for providing exceptional leadership by adopting best practices for rural hospital improvement, for making a commitment to staff education and leadership development while emphasizing technological advances and superior patient care.

Brasfield & Gorrie and Parrish Construction Group, both gold level business partners with HomeTown Health, were presented the "2022 Business Partners of the Year" award. "This year, we've chosen to recognize two of our partners for their outstanding work in the HomeTown network over the past year," shared Sherri Ackerman, Business Partner Director of HomeTown Health. "These two partners work extremely well together and demonstrate customer service excellence and commitment to rural facilities and their goals."

In addition to the awards presented, HomeTown Health recognized the graduates of its 2022 HomeTown Health Executive Leadership Development Program. The HomeTown Health Leadership Development program is designed to better equip the rural hospital industry with leadership to transform into tomorrow's health care delivery system. Each year, hospitals nominate outstanding leaders from within their organizations for this intensive study and professional development program focused on providing them with skills and information to better serve their hospital in the future.

The 2022 HomeTown Health Executive Leadership Graduates, who are members of healthcare/hospital teams, include the following.

Michele Walls , Compliance Officer, Appling Hospital

, Compliance Officer, Tammie Carper , PFS Supervisor, Colquitt Regional Medical Center

, PFS Supervisor, Colquitt Regional Medical Center Holly King , Assistant Director of PAS, Colquitt Regional Medical Center

, Assistant Director of PAS, Colquitt Regional Medical Center Don Evans , Imaging Director - Shared Services, Dorminy Medical Center

, Imaging Director - Shared Services, Dorminy Medical Center Clae Wynn , CFO, Dorminy Medical Center

, CFO, Dorminy Medical Center Dena Sinha , Social Worker, Elbert Memorial Hospital

, Social Worker, Elbert Memorial Hospital Ronnie Thompson , Emergency Management Coordinator, Elbert Memorial Hospital

, Emergency Management Coordinator, Hospital Monique Howard-Brown , Assistant Director of Operations, Emanuel Medical Center

, Assistant Director of Operations, Emanuel Medical Center Andi McWhorter , CFO, Irwin County Hospital

, CFO, Irwin County Hospital Misty Barber , CNO, Jeff Davis Hospital

, CNO, Jeff Davis Hospital Olivia Day , Lab Director, Jeff Davis Hospital

, Lab Director, Jeff Davis Hospital Sierra Calloway , Utilization Review Manager, Miller County Hospital

In addition to hospital participants, a limited number of Business Partners are given the opportunity to nominate a member of their team into the Leadership Program. This year's business partner graduates are Nicole Buford and Angie Howard, Directors of Network Management at Anthem/BCBS. Also among the graduates was Lisa Ryles, Program Manager, at HomeTown Health.

About HomeTown Health:

HomeTown Health, LLC, celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year, serves more than 70 hospitals throughout the Southeastern United States. HomeTown Health, LLC offers advocacy, education, business partner service indexing, industry conferences, and strategic support to its member hospitals as well as expansive grant-based resources through key partnerships with the Department of Public Health and Department of Community Health in many states. HomeTown Health's mission is to do everything legally, morally and ethically possible to promote, sustain and maintain rural healthcare in the communities which its member facilities serve. Learn more at http://www.hometownhealthonline.com and more about its online education at http://www.hthu.net.

