Paso Robles bathroom remodeling expert summarizes requirements for ADA compliance

Upgrading an older building for new commercial use often means remodeling bathrooms to meet the requirement of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA). Frank Cueva from Central Pacific Construction has summarized the ADA guidelines to give commercial property owners an idea of what an ADA-compliant remodel entails.

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) October 29, 2022

The ADA requirements address:



Floor space requirements.

Door width.

Placement of toilets and sinks.

Placement of grab bars and wall fixtures.

Whether the bathroom is a single multi-use bathroom or an ADA-compliant stall or

two in a larger bathroom, some of the general design must be suitable for wheelchair access. This means that the main door to the bathroom and any doors on the ADA-compliant stalls must be wide enough for a wheelchair. There also needs to be enough floor space for someone in a wheelchair or with physical challenges to safely and comfortably enter, move around and have easy access to paper towels, sinks, mirrors and other furnishings in the bathroom.

Each ADA-compliant stall, as summarized by the P aso Robles bathroom remodeling expert, has specialized requirements as well. Those include:



At least five feet of clearance so a wheelchair can turn freely.

At least 36-inch clearance for the main bathroom door and each ADA-equipped stall.

Doors should swing both ways, be self-closing and not need more than five pounds of effort to open.

Door handles must be operated with one hand and mounted 34 to 48 inches above the floor.

ADA toilets are 17 to 19 inches tall at the top of the seat. There is a small variation between the depth of wall-mounted (56 inches) or floor mounted (59 inches) toilets. Install ADA toilets so that the center is 16 to 18 inches from the wall. Toilets also require properly installed grab bars.

Urinals are installed at the maximum height of 70 inches to the top of the urinal and should be less than 30 inches wide.

ADA-compliant sinks and countertop-mounted sinks need to be no more than 34 inches high with an eight-inch clearance in front of the sink or counter for someone in a wheelchair to pull up close enough to use the sink.

A commercial ADA-compliant bathroom needs three different grab bars consisting of two horizontal bars of specific lengths and an 18-inch vertical bar.

Wall fixtures such as towels, soap, seat covers and other dispensers should not be installed more than 48 inches above the floor.

Mirrors can be installed between 35 to 40 inches from the floor to the bottom of the mirror, depending on where they are installed.

Whether building or remodeling, the comfort of both guests and employees when visiting the bathroom is a reflection of the quality of service provided. The numbers of people with disabilities include those with a wide range of vision challenges, physical challenges ranging from the temporary inconvenience of a broken arm or leg or recovering from surgery to those with arthritis and more. Taking the time to design and construct bathrooms that are comfortable and easily accessed can make a difference in whether people return to your business or not.

Central Pacific Construction has been serving the construction and remodeling needs of California's Central Coast since 1997. Specializing in both commercial and residential construction, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, the Paso Robles construction firm takes pride in delivering superior workmanship with meticulous attention to detail and working closely with the clients. The company has a reputation for excellent service, bold stylish designs and for delivering on time and within budget.

