Attorney Eric Pines Discusses the Process of Personalizing the Customer’s Experience on the Win Win Podcast
HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In early October, founding attorney Eric Pines appeared on the Win Win Podcast, a show for the entrepreneurial community that discusses several business management topics.
For this 30-minute episode, Eric talks about what it’s like to have unique deliverables for different clients. He also outlines the process for creating a personal experience based on the customizable aspects of a business.
Where to Listen
The podcast is now live on the web, through Apple, and on other podcast platforms. To listen now, look for Episode 121 on:
iTunes, YouTube, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts.
Alternatively, if you’d like to listen directly on Win Win’s website, visit https://winwin.cast.rocks/.
About Pines Federal
With over 60 years of combined experience, our federal employment attorneys have a strong focus on protecting federal employees.
Founded by attorney Eric Pines, our goal is to be your trusted advocate if you have a legal dispute regarding your position. This includes wrongful termination, disability discrimination, VA Title 38, whistleblowing, and more. With recognition from Super Lawyers and Avvo, our attorneys focus solely on fighting for your rights.
To schedule a confidential consultation, please give us a call or send an online message today.
Eric Pines
