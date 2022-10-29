(Video) Iran’s uprising enters its seventh week

Iran’s uprising entered the seventh week on Friday as more cities joined in the protests that the Iranian people are calling a revolution. Protest to this day expanded to 203 cities. Over 450 people were killed and more than 25,000 were arrested by the regime. Students also resumed their protests in several cities across Iran like Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, and Isfahan, They chanted the slogans “Death to the dictator!” and “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” The students also marked their resolve to continue their protests. On Friday, there were protests in Zahedan as the locals held protests after the Friday Prayers. These large rallies are happening while security forces opened fire on the peaceful protests of the people of Zahedan and killed at least 118 people. At nightfall protesters in several Kurdish cities, including Sanandaj, Baneh, Bukan, Marivan, Mahabad, and others took to the streets. Establishing roadblocks and taking control of their cities to prevent the regime’s security forces from their districts. Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the Iranian people throughout the country for continuing their ongoing anti-regime movement. She emphasized, "you will win the victory,”

PARIS, FRANCE, October 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iran’s nationwide uprising is entering into the seventh week on Friday as more cities and towns are joining in the anti-regime protests that the Iranian people are calling a revolution.Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 203 cities. Over 450 people have been killed and more than 25,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . The names of 260 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.On Friday, there were intense protests in Zahedan as the locals held demonstrations after the Friday Prayers. These large rallies are happening while just a few weeks ago, the regime’s security forces opened fire on the peaceful protests of the people of Zahedan and killed at least 118 people.During Friday’s protests, a large crowd had gathered and were chanting anti-regime slogans including “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the Dictator!” Clashes ensued as security forces attacked protesters and opened fire on them. According to local reports, at least 12 civilians have been injured and killed.Security forces are using live ammunition and teargas. Some reports indicate that a 12-year-old is among the dead.Protests spread to other cities of Sistan and Baluchestan province, including Iranshahr, Saravan, Suran, Ashar, and Rask. Security forces opened fire on protesters but failed to disperse them. According to activists, people in cities and towns across the province are preparing for nightly protests.At the same time, protests were held in other cities across Iran, including Mahabad, Baneh, Birjand, Kermanshah, and Mashhad.Protests expanded to more cities at night, including Arak, Tonekabon, Dorud, Qasr-e Shirin, Urmia, Miandoab, and Tehran. In several cities, there were heavy clashes between protesters and security forces, including Bukan and Tonekabon.Thursday began with massive protests in Mahabad where people buried a local protester killed by the regime’s security forces and responded to the regime’s crackdown measures by heading into town, burning the governor’s office, municipality building, and numerous sites of the regime’s security forces.These protests spread to many cities across Iran’s Kurdish regions throughout the day and into the night, with protesters in Tehran’s various districts, Mashhad, Shahriar, several cities in Khuzestan Province, Bandar Abbas in the south, and others joining in Thursday’s anti-regime rallies. People were marking the 40th day of Nika Shakarmi’s murder by the regime’s security forces.People have been chanting various slogans, including: “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to Khamenei!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!”At nightfall protesters in several Kurdish cities, including Sanandaj, Baneh, Bukan, Marivan, Mahabad, and others took to the streets. Local began establishing roadblocks and taking control of their cities and towns to prevent the regime’s security forces from deploying to their districts and neighborhoods.Following today’s major protests in Mahabad, authorities have been dispatching reinforcements from the city of Urmia to quell the locals after they set ablaze many of the regime’s sites, including the local governor’s office and other administrative buildings.Authorities are also deploying large numbers of security units in Zahedan in preparation for calls for a major rally on Friday in this capital of Sistan & Baluchestan Province.Night rallies have been reported in Tehranpars of Tehran, Ahvaz, and Zahedan. Locals in the Chitgar district of Tehran took to the streets in large numbers in a large demonstration with people chanting slogans against the mullahs’ regime.Students also resumed their protest rallies in several cities across Iran on Thursday, including Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Malayer.The students chanted anti-regime slogans including “Death to the dictator!” and “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” The students also marked their resolve to continue their protests despite the regime’s brutal crackdown on the uprising by chanting, “For every person killed, another thousand will replace them!Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the Iranian people throughout the country for continuing their ongoing anti-regime movement.“On the 42nd day of Iran’s uprising, protesters including freedom-loving doctors staged protests in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Isfahan, Borujen, and Shiraz calling for the overthrow of the clerical regime, the enemy of Iran and Iranians.They will win the victory,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

The people of Khorramabad held a rally on the 40th day of the murder of Nika Shakarami. Nika, 16, was killed by regime security forces during protests.