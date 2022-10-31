Deloitte Director Tas : "Cybersecurity is now a part of our lives"

Bloomberg HT Journalist Ali Cinar interviewed Egemen Tas who is the Managing Director of Risk & Financial Advisory at Deloitte LLP based in United States.

WASHINGTON, DC, U.S., October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Tas said that the U.S. market is one of the leading markets in technology development, innovation, and effective market releases. 'There is an ecosystem of the State, the universities, and the private sector. This ternary cooperation continues in cycles. If we are to find an answer to why Silicon Valley has been so successful, we should first discuss certain dynamics such as venture capitals, the markets size, and entrepreneurship culture,' he added.Mr. Tas stated that cybersecurity is now a part of our lives, just as physical security is. Now we can discuss quantum risks and the risks of data theft due to quantum computers. 'When we sign in for online banking or shopping, we are on encrypted network traffic. Any man in the middle may capture the encrypted data, which may take hundreds of years to decrypt. However, quantum computers may hypothetically reduce this time drastically. We are not there yet, but it is a serious threat,' he added.He also shared the Deloitte survey that was answered by 400 executives. The question was: 'What happens if the data are captured today and decrypted the next day? How serious are the consequences?' According to the survey results, more than 50% of organizations believe decryption attacks threaten them. 45% intend to invest in the next 12 months to analyze risks. Now, organizations consider security for planning and support. Egemen Tas indicated that the software industry vacancy is debated yearly. He also talked about employment opportunities in the technology world. He said, 'The Companies attempt to fill this gap by recruiting freelancers and see how preferable this is for productivity. The world is getting smaller. Considering the results of Deloitte's Cybersecurity survey, the number of skilled professionals is few. When it comes to cybersecurity, location also matters. There is a need for unorthodox criminologists. Recruiting during college education and improving with development programs are of great importance. A.I. is vital to reduce the workload of specialists and the frequency of human intervention.'Tas also indicated that '[t]he entrepreneurial spirit is improving.' He added that Turkish entrepreneurs in Turkey achieved great success, which is a positive development.His final message was that it is essential that entrepreneurs are not afraid of making mistakes, do not repeat the mistakes, take risks, and move on. Ali Cinar is a Turkish American journalist based in Washington, DC. He represents Ciner Media US Group(Haberturk TV and Bloomberg HT). Ali Cinar was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and was the youngest Turkish American to receive this award in over 30 years. He is a Ph.D. candidate in Communication at Liberty University,

Ali Cinar interviews Egemen Tas