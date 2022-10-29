Turkish National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Turkey on the anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey 99 years ago.

The relationship between Turkey and the United States is vital and grounded in the deep cultural and commercial ties between our two countries, as well as our work together as NATO Allies in furtherance of regional and global peace, security, and prosperity. We appreciate Turkey’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Russia’s ongoing aggression.

On this special day, we join with our Turkish friends in celebration and are grateful for our longstanding and close ties.