Arugula Microgreen Market is projected to reach $402.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031

Arugula-Microgreen Market

Arugula microgreens, considered an emerging functional food, are young seedlings of vegetables and herbs, produced in seven to fourteen days.

POTLAND, UNITED STATE, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Arugula Microgreen Market," The arugula microgreen market size was valued at $165.20 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $402.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.

Arugula microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the nascent growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the arugula microgreen. Arugula microgreens are majorly cultivated in indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they need intense care and controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of arugula microgreen is 18 to 24°C and relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is majorly used.

Arugula microgreens have been gaining major popularity among health-conscious people as they contain huge amount of vitamins and antioxidants, which helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular and chronic diseases. Furthermore, arugula microgreens need comparatively less resources to grow at home for daily consumption; therefore, it can be easily grown in the garden and rooftop. Rise in adoption of the protected cultivation and financial and technical support from the government to farmers for the erection of protected cultivation plants are expected to support to increase in the production of arugula microgreen. Furthermore, growth in use of arugula microgreen in the food services industry as flavor and texture enhancement ingredients is expected to surge the Arugula Microgreen Market Demand. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain has been adversely affected and whole food & beverage industry is still incurring losses. Governments are frequently practicing total lockdown to limit the spread of corona virus, in which restaurants are strictly suggested to close.

Restaurant is one of the major selling points of arugula microgreen. Temporarily, COVID-19 pandemic is restraining the Arugula Microgreen Market Growth.

The arugula microgreen market is segmented on the basis of farming, end user, and region. By farming, it is segregated into indoor vertical farming, commercial greenhouses, and other. By end user, market is segmented into retail, food service, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).

On the basis of farming, the commercial greenhouse segment is estimated to reach $54.6 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3%. Growing areas under greenhouse farming and rapid adoption of greenhouse farming for the cultivation of the high-valued crops including arugula microgreen are Arugula Microgreen Market Trends in the market. Arugula microgreens need specific temperature and humidity for its healthy growth; therefore, the greenhouse is a suitable farming method for the cultivation of the arugula microgreen. Furthermore, the government is actively supporting the greenhouse farmers by providing subsidy and technical help, which is expected to increase the area under greenhouse farming.

Region-wise, Europe was valued at $53.6 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $128.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. Growing start-ups that deal in the production and selling of the arugula microgreen are majorly favoring the growth of the Europe arugula microgreen market during the forecast period. For instance, Infarm, founded in 2013, the Berlin-based startup, has developed the vertical farming tech for grocery stores, restaurants, and local distribution centers to bring fresh and artisan produce much closer to the consumer is expanding to Paris.

The players operating in the arugula microgreen industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include AeroFarms, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms, 2BFresh, The Chef's Garden Inc., Farmbox Greens LLC, Living Earth Farm, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, and Bowery Farming.

Key findings of the study

In 2021, the arugula microgreen market was valued at $165.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $402.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.0%.

In 2021, depending on farming, the indoor vertical farming segment held the major share in the market in 2021.

In 2021, depending on end user, the food service segment was valued at $97.8 million, accounting for 59.2% of the global arugula microgreen market share.

In 2021, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America and is projected to reach $47.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

