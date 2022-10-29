Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue $48.9 billion by 2031 | CAGR 8%

The alcoholic energy drinks market growth can hold back owing to an increase in health-associated threats since alcoholic energy drinks contain both alcohol.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market was valued at $23.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $48.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031. An alcoholic beverage that contains caffeine or other stimulants is known as an alcoholic energy drink. The majority of these drinks is provided in can and bottle. Alcoholic energy drinks are healthier and tastier in comparison to alcohol. and available for both households & commercial use like hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HoReCa), with various packing of different sizes and shapes. Generally, alcoholic energy drinks are available for both teens and adults however even kids are consuming them at a significant rate.

According to the alcoholic energy drinks market analysis, the alcoholic energy drinks market is categorized on the basis of packaging, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on the packaging, it is classified into cans and bottles. As per the end-users, it is classified into kids, adults and teens. According to the distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Major Key Players:

amway, Arizona Beverages USA, LT Group, Inc., Monster Beverage Corp, National Beverages Corp., Pepsi CO., Phushion Projects, Steelbrew, suntory holdings limited, United Brands Beverages Innovation

On the basis of packaging, the global alcoholic energy drinks market forecast is categorized into cans and bottles. The cans segment has the highest alcoholic accounting for 64.8% of the alcoholic energy drinks market with a revenue of $15,031.8 million and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The bottle segment is expected to grow at a steady growth rate of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed owing to its attractive packaging, and portability and they are strong in comparison to bottles.

Segmentation:

According to end users, the adult segment dominated the market accounting for 46.6% of the alcoholic energy drinks market and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period since adults are moving toward healthy products, therefore, they are reducing the excessive use of alcohol and are preferring products with limited alcohol. Along with this high purchasing power of the consumers lying in the segment will also propel the growth of the alcoholic energy drinks market size for the segment. Teens are moving toward alcoholic energy drinks as these kinds of products highlight them in the crowd.

